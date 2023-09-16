Border Patrol Tells Illegal Migrants 'They Can Do Whatever They Want' Upon Being Dropped Off In San Diego

The southern border continues to be met with hundreds of thousands of illegal migrants daily; Border Patrol agents are taking matters into their own hands as President Joe Biden refuses to take action.

Advertisement

On Friday, Border Patrol agents released hundreds of illegal aliens onto the streets of San Diego, California, after being picked up at the U.S.-Mexico border.

According to footage captured by Fox News, several dozens of illegal aliens were seen exiting one of three unmarked Border Patrol buses that arrived in San Diego near a transit terminal.

One illegal immigrant can be heard asking an agent if he was allowed to travel to Chicago. A Border Patrol agent responded, "You can do whatever you want. You're free."

The buses are reportedly not associated with Texas nor its Gov. Greg Abbott (R-TX), who has made headlines for shipping illegal migrants off to Democrat-run states.

The arrival of illegal migrants is, however, linked to the Biden Administration's open border policies that have created one of the worst border crises in American history due to his reckless policies, igniting human trafficking to flourish and deadly drugs such as fentanyl to be brought into the U.S.

One food vendor in the area claimed that this is not the first time he has seen buses drop illegal migrants off this week. The footage shows the migrants looking confused and trying to figure out where they were and how to leave the area.

Customs Border and Protection has seen a recent surge of illegal migrants in San Diego due to the city being wedged between two border areas and just a short trip to Tijuana, Mexico.

Biden's border has seen record encounters at the U.S.-Mexico border in 2022 alone. In May 2021, U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) reported encountering over 180,000 illegal migrants, the highest monthly total in over two decades.

Border encounters for August are expected to be around 230,000, potentially marking the highest monthly figure 2023.

Other border states, such as Texas, have continued their efforts to stop the flow of illegal migrants entering the U.S.

Recently, footage from El Paso, Texas, revealed Texas National Guard soldiers restoring to using razor wire to prevent large groups of illegal aliens from entering the country.