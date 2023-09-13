DeSantis Slams D.C. for Americans Financially Suffering

2024 GOP hopeful Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-Fla.) is taking aim at woke D.C. politicians for "spending this country into oblivion" as Americans suffer financially.

Due to President Joe Biden's reckless spending, the U.S. has seen skyrocketing prices go up as politicians on both sides of the aisle have spent trillions of taxpayer dollars since 2020.

Inflation increased to a 3.7 percent rate for the year ending in August, the second increase after a full year of declines.

According to a Bureau of Labor Statistics report, monthly inflation rose roughly 0.6 percent. The primary cause is rising gas prices, which rose more than 10 percent from July to August.

At the same time, Biden has sent hundreds of millions of dollars to Ukraine as Bidenflation continues wreaking havoc on American wallets.

DeSantis vows to get federal spending under control should he become the country's next president and end D.C.'s spending binge as the nation's total debt just topped $32 trillion.

"Both parties have done it. Both parties have been involved. And actually, Republicans are very tough when they're out of power," DeSantis says in a video posted to Twitter. "But when they get in power, you know, they basically go on a spending binge too. And I think you've seen it over the last five or six years."

The governor argues that the government is spending too much money, adding that they have locked in the COVID-era spending levels, which he says is "unsustainable."

RealClearPolitics pointed out DeSantis's credibility when it comes to his criticism of the government's out-of-control spending. He voted against former House Speaker Paul Ryan's $1.3 trillion omnibus package in 2018 and opposed a similar $1.2 omnibus package again in 2017.

In addition, Florida has the country's second-lowest per capita debt ratio. During the last two years, DeSantis's turf has seen the most significant budget surplus in the state's history and has paid off hundreds of millions of dollars in debt ahead of schedule.

DeSantis has also been vocal against former President Trump for signing the omnibus packages into law, calling it a "win for the American people."

In the new video, the Florida governor blasted Trump for spending trillions of dollars during his office.

"They borrowed. They printed, and they spent trillions and trillions of dollars since March of 2020 under the auspices of COVID and all these other things," DeSantis stated.

When I’m president, the days of the DC Establishment spending this country into oblivion are over.



I’ve had enough of the elites imposing their will on us.



Now is the time for We the People to impose OUR will on them. pic.twitter.com/8abcHAUOB6 — Ron DeSantis (@RonDeSantis) September 13, 2023



