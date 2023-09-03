George Soros Reportedly Has Plans to Meddle In the Election If Trump Secures the Nominee

Billionaire and far-leftist George Soros reveals his plan if former President Trump secures the 2024 GOP nomination.

Soros' Open Society Institute— one of the most influential radical organizations in the world— is preparing itself for the likely event Trump's name is on the ballot.

In an article for Politico, Soros' son Alex is giving the go-ahead for his father's non-profit to open the floodgates on Trump for the 2024 election, explaining how the organization will shift its focus to defeat the former president.

"As someone who spends up to half their time working on the Continent and thinks former United States President Donald Trump — or at least someone with his isolationist and anti-European policies — will be the Republican nominee, I believe a MAGA-style Republican victory in next year's U.S. presidential election could, in the end, be worse for the EU than for the U.S. Such an outcome will imperil European unity and undermine the progress achieved on many fronts in response to the war in Ukraine."

Conservative Charlie Kirk predicted why Soros would want to meddle in the 2024 election.

"He says a MAGA-style Republican victory 'could, in the end, be worse for the EU than for the U.S… and undermine the progress achieved on many fronts in response to the war in Ukraine.' Trump has promised to stop the killing and end the war," Kirk tweeted. "I guess to the globalist crowd, peace in Eastern Europe is bad for 'progress.' You do the math."

The progressive Open Society Institute also echoed its commitment to Ukraine and the Biden Administration's efforts of sending millions of U.S. taxpayer's dollars to the country.

"To begin with, there should be absolutely no doubt that we will continue to support our foundation in Ukraine. We are proud that the network of civil society groups it has assisted, with over $250 million since 2014, has played such an important role in Kyiv's resilience in the face of Russia's horrific war of aggression."

Soros was deeply tied to the 2004 Orange Revolution, which led to Viktor Yushchenko, a pro-NATO albeit facing corruption charges, taking over the presidency.

It was later confirmed that the Soros-funded International Renaissance Foundation played a role in securing the 2004 election in Ukraine.

According to a Washington Post article by Michael McFaul, for the Washington Post, Americans meddled in the internal affairs of Ukraine, saying their work influenced political change in the foreign country.

Whether related or not, it is worth noting that according to White House visitor logs, Vice President Kamala Harris hosted Alex Soros at her private residence, along with several other top Democratic donors, earlier this year.

An analysis by the Washington Free Beacon found that this was the 21st time Soros or someone from his family had met with a member of the Biden Administration.