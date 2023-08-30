Biden Cracks Insensitive Joke After Mitch McConnell Health Scare

President Joe Biden is sometimes known for being inappropriate, especially when sniffing little girls and when people are suffering from devastating losses.

Regarding his political colleagues, he spared no sympathy for Sen. Mitch McConnell’s (R-KY) second health scare.

On Wednesday, the Senate Minority Leader appeared to freeze up while taking questions from reporters, the second time in the past several weeks that caused him to stop speaking during a press conference abruptly.

In no surprise, Biden cracked a joke during a White House briefing in response to McConnell’s health scare— which, by the way, the 80-year-old president, whose health is declining, has no right to joke about.

A reporter asked Biden if he had any concerns about the Republican’s health, asking, “Do you think he’s fit to serve and should run for re-election?”

In response, Biden turned and asked Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas if he “was running.”

McConnell froze for roughly ten seconds after a reporter asked if he was planning to run for election in 2026. His aides rushed to assist him, ensuring he heard the question.

Last month, the 81-year-old senator froze at a podium and had to be ushered away.

"I just heard, literally coming out, and Mitch is a friend, as you know, not a joke,” Biden said. “I’m going to try to get in touch with him later this afternoon. I don’t know enough to know.”

The pair served in the Senate together for over two decades before Biden left to be vice president in 2009.

A spokesperson for McConnell said that he “felt momentarily lightheaded and paused during his press conference today.”

In March, McConnell fell during an event in Washington, D.C., causing him to suffer a concussion and a broken rib.

He is currently one of the longest-serving Senate Republican leaders in history.

Biden, who will be 81 years old come November, poses the question that many leaders serving our country are too old to be in office.

After Biden talks about Mitch McConnell, a reporter asks him "Do you think he's fit to serve and should run for re-election?"



According to an AP-Norc poll, 77 percent of Americans say Biden is too old to be effective for another four years in office. Eighty-nine percent of Republicans and 69 percent of Democrats also agree.

Additionally, 67 percent believe Supreme Court justices should be required to retire by a certain age, l 68 percent of Americans support age ceilings for House and Senate members, and 66 percent say age ceilings for candidates are needed for the president.