Biden Suggests He Will Mandate a COVID Booster for All Americans This Fall

Here we go again— the Biden Administration has plans to roll out a new COVID-19 vaccine this fall, requiring Americans to get another jab.

Despite declaring earlier this year that COVID is no longer a threat, President Joe Biden said his administration will "likely" recommend that all Americans receive the updated booster, including children.

Over the weekend, the president told reporters that he plans to ask Congress for additional funds to develop a new vaccine, adding that he may force everyone to take it whether they previously received the initial vaccine.

"Yes, I can," Biden said. "I signed off this morning on a proposal we have to present to Congress a request for additional funding for a new vaccine that is necessary, that works."

The new vaccines, developed by Pfizer, Moderna, and Novavax, have been re-designed to target the dominant XBB variants that magically popped up just in time for the general election. The jab is expected to be rolled out sometime in mid-September.

Earlier this month, the Biden Administration requested $40 million from Congress to go toward Ukraine, U.S. federal disaster funds, and funds to help slow the flow of fentanyl into the U.S. despite Biden refusing to close the southern border.

However, the funding request did not mention any money for COVID-19 vaccines.

The White House did, however, use $1.4 billion of taxpayer money to develop new drugs and shots against the China virus.

In 2022, the Biden Administration requested $9.25 billion to stop the spread of COVID, but congressional lawmakers refused the request.

The Democratic Party is again fear-mongering Americans into thinking the virus is a threat.

Hollywood studio, Lionsgate, and several universities have already announced their plans to mandate masks for all.

Additionally, a TSA whistleblower allegedly reported that mandates would return in October. CNN also pushed the Left's Covid hysteria, citing so-called "experts" who say to "dust off those N95 masks and place them snugly over your nose and mouth to protect yourself from a recent uptick of the virus."