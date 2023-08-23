Trump Trolls GOP Debate Candidates, Says It Is an Audition to Make the Cut for Vice President

Just hours before the first GOP presidential debate, former President Trump’s campaign rolled out a jab, mocking the Republican candidates set to take the stage.

Calling the debate an “audition” for Trump’s second term, the 45th president’s super PAC unveiled a website titled “Battle For The Vice Presidency.”

“President Trump has already won this evening’s debate because everything is going to be about him. Only President Trump has the policy ideas, the fortitude, and the polling to go head-to-head with Crooked Joe Biden in the general election,” Trump campaign senior adviser Chris LaCivita said.

Instead of promoting the candidate’s campaigns, it highlights past quotes of each opponent praising Trump.

“I think Donald Trump has done a better job appointing judges to both the U.S. Supreme Court and the Appeals Court than any other president in my lifetime, including one of my heroes, Ronald Reagan,” DeSantis is shown to be saying on the website.

According to polls, Trump’s campaign may not be far off on this as he has been dominating the GOP playing field since announcing his 2024 run.

“In fact, tonight’s Republican undercard event really shouldn’t even be called a debate, but rather an audition to be a part of President Trump’s team in his second term,” LaCivita continued.

The debate could offer insight into who may stand out as a potential running mate for Trump should he receive the Republican nomination. Despite being absent from the debate, the former president is still expected to be a significant talking point of the night.

LaCivita said he expects Fox News hosts “to show an unnatural obsession” with Trump during the debate, “asking other Republican candidates over and over to react to President Trump’s policy positions.”

He added that the Trump campaign will note how many times Trump’s name came up in questions or conversation throughout the event.