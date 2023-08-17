The Government Wants to Suppress These Stories
Republicans to the Far-Left Attacking Trump: 'This Is Bullsh**t'

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold  |  August 17, 2023 7:45 PM
Top conservative commentators blasted the fourth indictment political nazis charged at former President Trump this week, coincidentally as the 2024 presidential cycle heats up. 

Fox News host Greg Gutfeld lashed out at Democratic panelist Harold Ford Jr. on “The Five” after he implied Trump “deserves” the political persecution he is facing from the Left. 

According to Ford, it is just a matter of time before Trump is held accountable for his so-called “crimes,” claiming there is evidence that the 45th president’s “state of mind” was different from what he said it was when he challenged the results of the vote count in Georgia. 

“Everything you say makes sense, except it’s all bulls***! It’s all nonstop. We know this is designed to banish and isolate and to destroy a political outsider,” Gutfeld snapped. 

Gutfeld also reminded the Democrat that the Left warned Republicans not to challenge their progressive agenda for the country— citing comments from Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-NY). 

“Chuck Schumer. Remember, he said, ‘Don’t mess with intel agencies, don’t mess with the intel agencies. They will arrest your team and keep it off the field!’” The Fox News host said. 

The panel continued to agree that Trump does not deserve any of the troubling, politically motivated mistreatment he is facing. 

Conservative commentator Charlie Kirk also defended Trump from the liberal maniacs encouraging the Democratic Party’s corrupt charges against the former president. 

“This is not justice, everybody. This is seething neurotic revenge. Revenge against Donald J. Trump for even daring to run for the presidency,” Kirk said. “For even daring to be a successful president. They’re trying to send a message that if you are if you even dare to step up and to challenge the orthodoxy in DC, you will be indicted all the way across the board.”

This year alone, Trump has been indicted twice by woke far-Left district attorneys and twice by President Joe Biden’s compromised Department of Justice. 

Trump’s high polling numbers must scare the Democratic Party because the only real reason they are attacking the former president like this is because they know Trump poses a real threat to de-throne Biden and the rest of the radical Left. 

The fourth indictment alleges that Trump and several of his allies were involved in a criminal group that breached Georgia’s racketeering regulations. It also alleges that they participated in providing false information, posing as a public official, and plotting to deceive the state.

