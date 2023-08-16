All of the Democrats Who Claimed Trump Stole the Election

While former President Trump faces his fourth indictment this year, this time over his so-called "conspiracy efforts" to overturn the 2020 election, an interview with failed Democrat presidential candidate Hillary Clinton has re-surfaced, claiming the 2016 election was stolen from her.

In 2019, as part of former President Bill Clinton and his wife's "Evening with the Clintons" tour, the Democrat told a small crowd in Los Angeles that she had repeatedly warned other members of her party that they could face the same fate she did after losing in a landslide to Trump.

However, the same "fate" she was referring to was that the presidential election was stolen from her— the same narrative Trump is currently facing political persecution.

"I think it's also critical to understand that, as I've been telling candidates who have come to see me, you can run the best campaign, you can even become the nominee, and you can have the election stolen from you," the former secretary of state said.

Earlier this week, Clinton echoed the same lies with MSNBC's Rachel Maddow.

"I was on the way to winning. We know that Putin was intent upon helping Trump. That's no longer subject to debate," Clinton claimed. "Bad actors falsely claim that every election is stolen," asserting that "interference" was orchestrated to undermine her during the election to favor Trump.

On another occasion, Clinton said that Trump "knows he's an illegitimate president."

Clinton is not the only Democrat to claim an election was stolen from them.

Former Democratic president Jimmy Carter spewed lies saying that Russia interfered with the election, adding that Trump did not legally win.

"There's no doubt that the Russians did interfere in the election, and I think the interference, although not yet quantified, if fully investigated, would show that Trump didn't actually win the election in 2016," he said in 2019. "He lost the election and was put into office because the Russians interfered on his behalf."

Vermont Democratic Sen. Bernie Sanders echoed similar claims during a 2017 ABC News interview, declining to admit Trump legitimately won the election.

Additionally, in 2017, Rep. Jerry Nadler (D-N.Y.) said that Trump was legally elected but an "illegitimate" president.

Georgia Democrat Stacey Abrams also claimed an election was stolen from her, claiming she won the state's 2018 gubernatorial race, despite losing to now-Gov. Brian Kemp (R-GA.)

"I'm here to tell you a secret that makes Breitbart and [Fox News host] Tucker Carlson go crazy: We won," Abrams said, according to The Houston Chronicle at the time. "I am not delusional. I know I am not the governor of Georgia -- possibly yet."

Meanwhile, Trump was charged this week after a grand jury in Fulton County voted to indict the former president on more than one dozen counts for his actions in the aftermath of the 2020 election.

His allies, including Rudy Giuliani, Mark Meadows, Kenneth Chesebro, Sidney Powell, and Jenna Ellis, have also been indicted on related charges.