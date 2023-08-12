Sen. Cotton Reveals What He Thinks Is the Real Motive Behind the DOJ Refiling Hunter Biden’s Case

Republican Sen. Tom Cotton (R-Ark.) is blasting the compromised Department of Justice after it announced plans to refile tax-related charges against Hunter Biden in a different location after his sweetheart plea deal fell apart in Delaware.

Cotton criticized the blanket immunity the woke DOJ promised President Joe Biden's son, accusing the father and son of co-conspiring with the federal government.

"Biden's DOJ wants to dismiss the charges against Hunter, supposedly to refile them elsewhere, no doubt before some liberal judge who will rubber-stamp a sweetheart deal," Cotton tweeted. "Remember, when Biden's DOJ and Hunter's lawyers meet, they're not negotiating. They're conspiring."

This week, the DOJ said it would voluntarily dismiss two tax charges against Hunter Biden without prejudice to refile the charges in the Central District of California or in Washington, D.C, where they hope to get a soft-on-crime, progressive judge who will overlook Hunter Biden's crimes and grant him his sweetheart deal.

The Biden-appointed U.S. attorney for the Central District of California, E. Martin Estrada, reportedly refused to hold charges against Hunter Biden in 2022. He has previously donated to both Biden's and Vice President Kamala Harris's campaigns and served on the board of the Left-wing, progressive organization— the Legal Aid Foundation of Los Angeles.

Hunter Biden allegedly underreported his income in the 2010s to avoid paying $1.2 million in income taxes. Two IRS whistleblowers, Gary Shapley and Joseph Zeigler, have testified before the House Ways & Means and Oversight committees to confirm the president's son's involvement in the tax fraud charges.