The List of Topics We’re Not Supposed to Write About
I Guess We Can Thank This Democrat for the Hunter Biden Special Counsel...
The Garbage Women's Soccer Team That Hates America
Josh Shapiro: Bridge Builder or Bridge Burner?
Let Your Movie Shine in the Darkness
Iran's Presidential Meltdown
New Jersey Counties Likely to Use Taxpayer Money to Build Middle-Mile Broadband Infrastruc...
Popular Reporter Sues KJP After His Press Pass Was 'Unconstitutionally' Revoked
Wanted: An American Solomon
Romney Has Been Wrong on Judges – We Need to Replace Him
Left-Wing Chuck Todd Admits Republican-Led States Were Right About Bussing Migrants to Lib...
Political Analyst Reveals How Trump Will Win the GOP Nominee
Federal Judge Issues New Rules for Trump Ahead of His Trial
Trump Responds to Damning Hunter Biden News as Critics Question the DOJ's Motive
Tipsheet

Sen. Cotton Reveals What He Thinks Is the Real Motive Behind the DOJ Refiling Hunter Biden’s Case

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold  |  August 12, 2023 9:10 AM
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

Republican Sen. Tom Cotton (R-Ark.) is blasting the compromised Department of Justice after it announced plans to refile tax-related charges against Hunter Biden in a different location after his sweetheart plea deal fell apart in Delaware.

Cotton criticized the blanket immunity the woke DOJ promised President Joe Biden's son, accusing the father and son of co-conspiring with the federal government. 

"Biden's DOJ wants to dismiss the charges against Hunter, supposedly to refile them elsewhere, no doubt before some liberal judge who will rubber-stamp a sweetheart deal," Cotton tweeted. "Remember, when Biden's DOJ and Hunter's lawyers meet, they're not negotiating. They're conspiring."

This week, the DOJ said it would voluntarily dismiss two tax charges against Hunter Biden without prejudice to refile the charges in the Central District of California or in Washington, D.C, where they hope to get a soft-on-crime, progressive judge who will overlook Hunter Biden's crimes and grant him his sweetheart deal. 

Recommended

Tucker Carlson's Newest Episode Is Causing Quite a Stir Leah Barkoukis

The Biden-appointed U.S. attorney for the Central District of California, E. Martin Estrada, reportedly refused to hold charges against Hunter Biden in 2022. He has previously donated to both Biden's and Vice President Kamala Harris's campaigns and served on the board of the Left-wing, progressive organization— the Legal Aid Foundation of Los Angeles. 

Hunter Biden allegedly underreported his income in the 2010s to avoid paying $1.2 million in income taxes. Two IRS whistleblowers, Gary Shapley and Joseph Zeigler, have testified before the House Ways & Means and Oversight committees to confirm the president's son's involvement in the tax fraud charges. 

Tags: HUNTER BIDEN

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Tucker Carlson's Newest Episode Is Causing Quite a Stir Leah Barkoukis
Popular Reporter Sues KJP After His Press Pass Was 'Unconstitutionally' Revoked Sarah Arnold
I Guess We Can Thank This Democrat for the Hunter Biden Special Counsel Investigation Matt Vespa
Who Will Say No More to the Current Madness? Victor Davis Hanson
CBS News Reporter Might Have Exposed the Reason Behind AG Garland’s Pick for Hunter Biden Special Counsel Matt Vespa
Political Analyst Reveals How Trump Will Win the GOP Nominee Sarah Arnold

Trending on Townhall Videos

Trending on Townhall Media
Most Popular
Tucker Carlson's Newest Episode Is Causing Quite a Stir Leah Barkoukis