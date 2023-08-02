Kari Lake Urges 2024 Candidates to Suspend Campaigns In Support of Trump

2024 Republican candidate Kari Lake calls on fellow GOP'ers to stand in solidarity in support of former President Trump as he faces additional indictment charges brought on by the corrupt Left.

During an interview, Lake suggested the attack on Trump is like attacking the entire Republican Party, and those in the race should speak out against the double standard of the justice system that has launched a political war on not only the 45th president but also conservatives.

"Frankly, they should suspend their campaigns and step behind and support President Trump and the American people so we can save this great country," Lake said.

The Arizona firebrand's comments come after news broke Tuesday night that Trump will face another indictment from woke Special Counsel Jack Smith on charges related to the January 6th Capitol riot.

Lake argued the man— who has millions of supporters show up to his rallies despite countless charges against him— is innocent.

"His poll numbers will continue to go up," Lake began. "I really believe that those other people running in the Republican race should stand up, speak out in support of President Trump, talk about how this is an injustice, unlike we've ever seen with our Department of Justice going after an innocent man."

The Republican has also fired off a series of Tweets condemning the Left's attempts to take Trump down and remove him from the election. However, according to Lake, they have backfired.

It's not about @realDonaldTrump. It never has been.



It's about what he represents.



We The People.



These attacks are intended to demoralize us. They've backfired.



We have never been more motivated to help President Trump save this country. pic.twitter.com/lp6T6IvRwR — Kari Lake (@KariLake) August 2, 2023

It has been long speculated that Lake is first in line to be Trump's running mate.

In a March Axios report, the outlet claims the Arizona Republican strongly considers a female vice president— with Lake at the top of his list.

"She has shown she's willing to defend him vociferously, no matter the issue or controversy," the outlet noted. However, Axios pointed out that Trump wants to take no risk that his running mate could outshine him.

"Lake would be assumed to be angling for president from the day she entered the White House," Axios concluded.