What History Teaches Us
Another Reason Republicans Lose
Don’t Let Corporatists and Central Planners Own You
RFK, Jr. Apparently Reads Townhall
The Power Play: Addressing China's Aggressive Moves in Sino-U.S. Relations
A Quick Bible Study Vol. 175: God, Natural Disasters and Climate Change
Can We All Agree that Child Trafficking is Wrong and Evil?
Progressive Liberal Cori Bush Dished Out Massive Amount of Campaign Funds to Her...
Bidenomics Will Hurt Hard-Working Americans the Most
Watch As Crowd Explodes With 'USA' Chant While Jason Aldean Gives Pro-America Speech
Don’t take 'Joint' Of Joint Strike Fighter
The Pendulum Shifts: Iranian Opposition Prevails over Western Concessions to Tehran
Don’t take ”Joint” out of Joint Strike Fighter
Iran's Morality Police in New Crackdown on Women
Tipsheet

Criminal Gangs Are Taking U.S. Shipments of Weapons Meant for Ukraine

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold  |  July 23, 2023 12:15 PM
AP Photo/Susan Walsh, POOL

It turns out all of the millions of dollars worth of arms weapons the Biden Administration is sending to Ukraine to fight its ongoing war with Russia are ending up in the hands of criminal gangs. 

The U.S. Defense Department’s inspector general report found a lack of accountability in maintaining the equipment it sends to Ukraine. 

According to the 19-page report by the Pentagon’s Office of Inspector General through the Freedom of Information Act (FOIA), a group posing as humanitarian aid workers worked to obtain a hoard of U.S.-provided bulletproof vests.

“In late June 2022, the SBU disrupted a group of Ukrainian criminals posing as members of a humanitarian aid organization who distributed bulletproof vests,” the report read. “The group illicitly imported the vests and sold them rather than distributed them to Ukrainian forces. A group member was found with a cache of vests worth $17,000.”

The report noted that the Security Service Of Ukraine (SBU) intervened in a group of arms traffickers selling weapons and ammunition stolen from the front lines in Ukraine. 

Recommended

Journalist Who First Reported Hunter Biden Laptop Story Had the Perfect Response to This Question Matt Vespa

The report was issued last October, and since then, the U.S. has provided over $113 billion in assistance to Ukraine, including military, humanitarian, and financial aid.

Other groups managed to steal weapons stockpiles, hundreds of rifles, and helmets. 

“In mid-August 2022, the SBU disrupted a group of volunteer battalion members who took more than 60 rifles and almost 1,000 rounds of ammunition and stored them illegally in a warehouse, presumably for sale on the black market,” the report continued. 

The GOP-controlled House of Representatives passed its version of the National Defense Authorization Act, which calls for a special inspector general to oversee spending in Ukraine. 

Despite the Biden Administration opposing such an act, Republicans have vowed to stop sending millions of U.S. dollars to Ukraine. 

Tags: UKRAINE

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Journalist Who First Reported Hunter Biden Laptop Story Had the Perfect Response to This Question Matt Vespa
Another Reason Republicans Lose Derek Hunter
RFK, Jr. Apparently Reads Townhall Mark Lewis
Journalist Who Broke the Hunter Biden Laptop Story Goes Scorched Earth Against the FBI Matt Vespa
Trump Warns Democrats About Sending Him to Prison Sarah Arnold
Watch As Crowd Explodes With 'USA' Chant While Jason Aldean Gives Pro-America Speech Sarah Arnold

Trending on Townhall Videos

Trending on Townhall Media
Most Popular
Journalist Who First Reported Hunter Biden Laptop Story Had the Perfect Response to This Question Matt Vespa