Hunter Biden's Lawyers Attack MTG Over Display of Nude Photos of Him With Prostitutes

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold  |  July 22, 2023 5:00 PM
AP Photo/Stephanie Scarbrough

Hunter Biden's lawyers are going after Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) after she held up sexually explicit photos of the president's son with alleged prostitutes during a committee hearing. 

On Friday, Abbe Lowell, Hunter's attorney, demanded a congressional ethics watchdog review over Greene "immediately" to examine the Republican's actions, which he called "abhorrent behavior that blatantly violates House Ethics rules and standards of official conduct." 

"Now more than ever, the House has a duty to make loud and clear that it does not endorse, condone, or agree with her outrageous, undignified conduct and brazen violations of the standards of official conduct that do not reflect creditably on the House of Representatives," a letter from Lowell read. "If the OCE takes its responsibilities seriously, it will promptly and decisively condemn and discipline Ms. Greene for her latest actions."

The House of Representatives established the Office of Congressional Ethics, an independent, non-partisan entity that receives and reviews allegations of misconduct involving congressional lawmakers and staffers.

On Wednesday, after groundbreaking testimony from IRS whistleblowers at a House Oversight Committee hearing, Greene first warned viewers "parental discretion is advised" before she held up censored nude photos from Hunter's abandoned laptop. 

Greene used the "disturbing" photos to make a case on whether Hunter had violated the federal Mann Act of 1910, which prohibits the transportation of women across state lines "for the purpose of prostitution or debauchery, or for any other immoral purpose."

"This is evidence of Hunter Biden making sex — excuse me, this is my time – making pornography," Greene said as Democrats objected. 

Lowell accused Greene of using her time to fundraise by "harassing and embarrassing" Hunter to "generate some clicks online." 

"Rather than evaluate the credibility of the IRS agents' testimony or review our tax laws, Ms. Greene sought to use the power of her office to generate some clicks online, fundraise, and provide sensationalist clips for Fox News at the expense of harassing and embarrassing Mr. Biden, a private citizen," Hunter's attorney said. "This political stunt by Ms. Greene will go down as a historic event unbecoming of any member of Congress and beneath the dignity of the House of Representatives." 

