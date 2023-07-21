Hunter Biden Can't Pay Child Support Payments, But Has Money to Dine At Swanky Malibu Restaurant

Hunter Biden may be unable to pay child support payments for his four-year-old daughter— which President Joe Biden refuses to acknowledge— but he sure affords to pay nearly $80 just for a salad.

The same day whistleblowers unveiled the truth behind bombshell allegations regarding a $10 million bribery speculation against him, and his presidential father, the equally corrupt son, was spotted dining at a swanky beachside restaurant in Malibu.

Hiding behind a pair of expensive aviator sunglasses and a baseball cap, Hunter looked unbothered as he ate at Nobu, a fancy joint co-owned by Robert De Niro, which offers Japanese A5 Wagyu for $38 an ounce, king crab tempura for $58 and a lobster shiitake salad that will set diners back $72.

Earlier in the day, a stunning FBI informant file was released. Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-IA) revealed that Biden and his amateur artist son “coerced” a Ukrainian oligarch into paying them a massive $10 million.

In September 2022, the president’s son asked an Arkansas court to reduce his monthly child support payments, claiming a “substantial material change” in his financial situation.

A few months ago, Hunter settled with his stripper baby mama, agreeing to pay $5,000 monthly in child support payments— down from $20,000.

The judge overseeing the case thought Hunter’s finger paintings were so good he could pay his child support payments with his so-called "artwork" rather than money-- because the tens of millions he pockets from doing illegal overseas business is not enough to support his lavish lifestyle and pay for a child he only acknowledges because a court and genetic testing force him to.

Despite his grand meal in one of California’s most expensive hot spots, Hunter cried poor in a November 2019 court filing, saying, “I am unemployed and have had no monthly income since May 2019.”

According to a redacted June 2020 document unsealed during this week’s bombshell hearings, Mykola Zlochevsky, owner of the natural gas company Burisma Holdings, told the FBI informant that in 2016 while meeting at a coffee shop in Vienna, “it cost 5 [million] to pay one Biden, and 5 [million] to another Biden.”

Both the president and his son told Zlochevsky that it would be in his best interest to keep the corrupt son on Burisma’s board as the company began doing business in the U.S.— which they did because they believed Biden would be able to protect Zlochevsky, despite saying Hunter was “stupid” and that his “dog was smarter.”