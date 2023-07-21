Left-Wing Extremist Defends Killing and Burning a 30-Week-Old Fetus, Says There Should Be No Consequences

Left-wing extremist and so-called political commentator David Frum is defending a mother and daughter who worked together to brutally murder a 30-week viable baby and then burn the body.

“They swore up, and down they wouldn’t send girls and women to prison for having abortions. They lied,” Frum tweeted.

However, The Atlantic writer isn’t even correct. The women are not going to prison for self-inducing a chemical abortion; they are serving time (only 90 days) for defiling and “removing, concealing or abandoning a dead human body.”

Instead, Frum is fuming because he believes having an abortion right up to the point of labor is entirely acceptable.

He also apparently thinks it is perfectly fine to burn the baby’s body all in the name of the Democrat’s pro-abortion, dangerous propaganda.

According to the New York Times, Celeste Burgess used abortion pills long after the ten weeks the Food and Drug Administration permitted. Records show she was nearly full term at 30 weeks pregnant when she decided she no longer wanted the baby-- and instead of giving the baby to a family who desperately wanted a child, she thought it was better to murder the innocent life.

“This is long past “the 23 to 24 weeks generally accepted as the point of viability when a fetus would most likely be able to live outside the womb,” the Left-leaning paper noted.

Prosecutors later learned that after Burgess and her mother burned the fetus, they buried the remains, dug them up to drive them north of town, and then buried them again.

Finally, the two dug up the remains and moved them for a third time.

But, according to Frum and Democrats alike, the heinous actions taken by the mother and daughter are morally acceptable— in fact, it is almost encouraged by the Left.

Burgess also reportedly wrote that she couldn’t wait to get that “thing” out of her body before giving herself an at-home abortion on Facebook.

This year’s mother-daughter award goes to these two upstanding citizens.

Instead of sending them to prison so that they can rot in a jail cell for the rest of their lives after committing cold-blooded murder, Frum is angry she has to spend a whole three months locked up.

