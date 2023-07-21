Alabama Just Told the Supreme Court to Screw Off
Chip Roy Renews Push to Defund Biden Climate Czar John Kerry
Was This a Warning Sign for Biden's Embarrassing Meeting With Israel's President?
CBP Whistleblower Reassigned Following His Oversight Testimony
Lowe's Employee Assaulted Trying to Stop Shoplifters. Lowe's Then Fired Her.
Hero Police Officer Prevented Potential Mass Shooting During ND Ambush Attack
David Frum Supports Infanticide
Stanford Law School Makes Announcement About DEI Dean Who Accosted Conservative Judge
Hunter Biden Can't Pay Child Support Payments, But Has Money to Dine At...
What Should We Make of This Monmouth Poll on Trump-Biden Rematch?
Congressman Turned Child Sex Offender Anthony Weiner Freaks Out When Asked About the...
Democrats Are 'Desperate,' Running Scared in Response to Youngkin's Early Voting Program
One Country Is Taking a Stand Against Male 'Transgender' Beauty Pageant Competitors
Ex-ABC News Journalist Pleads Guilty to Child Porn Charges
Tipsheet

Left-Wing Extremist Defends Killing and Burning a 30-Week-Old Fetus, Says There Should Be No Consequences

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold  |  July 21, 2023 7:45 PM
AP Photo/Gemunu Amarasinghe

Left-wing extremist and so-called political commentator David Frum is defending a mother and daughter who worked together to brutally murder a 30-week viable baby and then burn the body. 

“They swore up, and down they wouldn’t send girls and women to prison for having abortions. They lied,” Frum tweeted.

However, The Atlantic writer isn’t even correct. The women are not going to prison for self-inducing a chemical abortion; they are serving time (only 90 days) for defiling and “removing, concealing or abandoning a dead human body.” 

Instead, Frum is fuming because he believes having an abortion right up to the point of labor is entirely acceptable. 

He also apparently thinks it is perfectly fine to burn the baby’s body all in the name of the Democrat’s pro-abortion, dangerous propaganda. 

According to the New York Times, Celeste Burgess used abortion pills long after the ten weeks the Food and Drug Administration permitted. Records show she was nearly full term at 30 weeks pregnant when she decided she no longer wanted the baby-- and instead of giving the baby to a family who desperately wanted a child, she thought it was better to murder the innocent life. 

“This is long past “the 23 to 24 weeks generally accepted as the point of viability when a fetus would most likely be able to live outside the womb,” the Left-leaning paper noted. 

Prosecutors later learned that after Burgess and her mother burned the fetus, they buried the remains, dug them up to drive them north of town, and then buried them again. 

Recommended

Alabama Just Told the Supreme Court to Screw Off Matt Vespa

Finally, the two dug up the remains and moved them for a third time.

But, according to Frum and Democrats alike, the heinous actions taken by the mother and daughter are morally acceptable— in fact, it is almost encouraged by the Left. 

Burgess also reportedly wrote that she couldn’t wait to get that “thing” out of her body before giving herself an at-home abortion on Facebook. 

This year’s mother-daughter award goes to these two upstanding citizens. 

Instead of sending them to prison so that they can rot in a jail cell for the rest of their lives after committing cold-blooded murder, Frum is angry she has to spend a whole three months locked up. 


Tags: ABORTION

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Alabama Just Told the Supreme Court to Screw Off Matt Vespa
John Kennedy Calls Out Dems for Their Racism Against Clarence Thomas in a Way Only He Can Rebecca Downs
Guess Where Biden's Former WH Comms Chief Just Got Hired Spencer Brown
Congressman Turned Child Sex Offender Anthony Weiner Freaks Out When Asked About the 'Clinton Body Count' Sarah Arnold
Democrats Are 'Desperate,' Running Scared in Response to Youngkin's Early Voting Program Rebecca Downs
Is the Newly-Revealed FBI Document About an Alleged Biden Bribery Scheme Legitimate? Guy Benson

Trending on Townhall Videos

Trending on Townhall Media
Most Popular
Alabama Just Told the Supreme Court to Screw Off Matt Vespa