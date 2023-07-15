In 'Heinz-Sight,' Climate Czar John Kerry Finally Admits His Family Owns Private Jet
Tipsheet

Republican Gives Fiery Testimony, Attacking Dem Colleagues Who Defend Child Sex Surgery

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold  |  July 15, 2023
AP Photo/Susan Walsh

Rep. Dan Crenshaw (R-TX) ripped his Democrat colleagues a new one after several defended sex change surgery for children. 

During a House Health hearing, Crenshaw criticized the Left, who attacked Republicans for not allowing them to mutilate children. 

“I am not the one who is cruel,” Crenshaw said. “Doing a double mastectomy on a 12-year-old girl. That's cruel. Castrating a ten-year-old boy. That's cruel. Putting them on permanent hormone therapy and puberty blockers could prevent them from ever having children, permanently changing their physiology. There's a cruelty to that for sure.”

President Joe Biden marked the eye-rolling, made-up day— “International Transgender Day of Visibility” by throwing shade at Republicans who fight to protect minors from the Left’s progressive push to normalize gender-affirming care.

Biden acknowledged “a wave of discriminatory state laws” aimed at transgender people, blaming “MAGA extremists” for “advancing hundreds of hateful and extreme state laws that target transgender kids and their families.”

He called the so-called “attacks” in-American, claiming the GOP bullies, discriminates, and politically go after trans kids. 

“We are not the crazy ones here," he added. "This has been called a manufactured culture war … If it's a manufactured culture war, why are we even debating? Why do you care if it's banned? So it's not manufactured." 

The Texas Republican said there was a 45,000 percent increase in transgender transition surgeries at hospitals, questioning why parents would support their child undergoing such high-risk procedures knowing the dangers it poses to their future biology and mental health. 

Crenshaw argued that around 70 percent of U.S. teens who go to gender-affirming clinics have a co-morbid psychiatric diagnosis that was aware of just before having gender issues. 

“That's a really important fact,” Crenshaw continued. “Do you not care about that when you're claiming that refusing this kind of care is causing suicide? Do you not care that those preconditions might have already been there? Is that not a fact you would want to look at before you automatically propose permanent physiological change as someone.” 


