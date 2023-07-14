MTG Secures Committee Spot After Deal With McCarthy

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) struck a sweet deal with House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif), securing herself a spot on the House and Senate conference committee.

In exchange for her vote on the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA), McCarthy invited Greene to the committee.

On Friday, with the help of the Georgia rep's vote, the GOP-led House passed the NDAA in a 219-210 party-line vote, authorizing roughly $86 billion for national defense programs that would improve military readiness and missile defense capabilities which promote technological innovation that counters China's influence on the U.S.

In a tweet, Greene praised the passing of the defense bill, saying it will remove funding for transgender surgeries, defund Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion programs, and greatly benefits all service members.

However, the bill still supports sending aid and funds to Ukraine-- something Greene is not fond of.

The Republican vowed to fight to take away "every single penny for Ukraine," or she will promise to vote "no" for the final bill once it returns to the House.

The speaker reportedly couldn't afford to lose more than four Republicans, hence the reason for his proposal.

"I requested Marjorie to be able to serve to be able to work on, she has a number of issues that she cares about the military, and she agreed to be able to serve on that," McCarthy said.

Greene was expected to vote against the bill, but McCarthy's offer made the Republican rethink her position.

"In doing so, that allows me to be a voice in the room to talk about removing the money going to Ukraine; to talk about the importance that our Department of Defense's mission is to deter war and protect our nation's security," Greene added. "I'm very excited to be able to do that."

The NDAA we voted on today is a good bill.



It removes funding for transgender surgeries, provides pay increases and greater healthcare benefits to our service members, and defunds all Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion programs. Unfortunately, it still includes funding for… pic.twitter.com/Yn3fe2R7AK — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) July 14, 2023

Greene, known for her outspoken comments, was booted off the House Freedom Caucus following an overwhelming vote.

Rep. Andy Harris (R-MD) confirmed the news saying that the board decided to remove Greene because of "some of the things she's done," including her infamous feud with Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO), where she called the Colorado Republican "a little bitch” on the House floor.

Harris told Politico that the tense exchange between Greene and Boebert was "the straw that broke the camel's back" and "publicly saying things about another member in terms that no one should."