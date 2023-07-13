We Haven't Seen an Event Like This in Hollywood in Almost 70 Years
Tipsheet

Biden's Snapping At Reporters Is Becoming a Regular Thing

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold  |  July 13, 2023 10:00 PM
AP Photo/Sergei Grits

President Joe Biden snapped at reporters following a NATO meeting, proving he has no business doing the job he was "elected" for. 

The 80-year-old president made snarky remarks as he was ushered out of a meeting between him and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky as press members shouted questions at the two leaders. 

The meeting between the two presidents ended with Biden assuring Zelensky that Ukraine would eventually be admitted into NATO. The president then told his staff that he was ready for the press to leave the room. 

"Any rate, I thank you, and we got a lot to talk about. So, somebody is going to have to say, 'The press has to leave,'" Biden said. 

One reporter asked Zelensky how soon Ukraine would join NATO after the war concludes with Russia, a major topic of the two-day NATO summit in Vilnius, Lithuania.

Biden offered a sarcastic answer in honor of Zelensky, saying, "An hour and 20 minutes. You guys ask really insightful questions."

The president's obvious annoyance with the press comes a day after a report revealed Biden's "quick-trigger temper" often unleashes on officials within his administration daily. 

Current and former aides to Biden claim he yells, "God dammit, how the f*** don't you know this?!" "Don't f***ing bulls*** me!" and "Get the f*** out of here!" at various points throughout the day. 

His irritable remark made his meltdown with Fox News reporter Peter Doocy resurface when the POTUS called Doocy a "stupid son of a b----" after being asked about inflation. 

Biden's outbursts aren't comforting, especially knowing he can barely wake up for a 9 am meeting as the war in Ukraine is at the edge of turning into WWIII. 

According to a U.S. official, the senior president couldn't even muster up the energy to attend the NATO leaders' dinner because he "has four full days of official business and is preparing for a big speech tomorrow in addition to another day at the summit."

On top of that, Biden was caught soaking up the rays after a tough four-day workweek at a Delaware beach. The sight of his pale, lifeless body caused concern that he was in no shape to lead the country back to health which was given to him by the Trump Administration.  

Biden's "shirtless corpse" is a clear indication of where the country is heading so long as Democrats are in charge. 

The events in Lithuania indicate Biden can't handle pressure from the press nor the normal schedule of a president; what makes Americans believe he can do the most important job in the country? 

