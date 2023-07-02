DeSantis's Latest Attack On Trump Didn't Go Over So Well With Voters

Attacks between 2024 GOP presidential candidates former President Trump and Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-Fla) are not slowing down anytime soon.

In the latest series of shots being fired, DeSantis's campaign posted a controversial video criticizing Trump's LGBTQ stance.

To wrap up “Pride Month,” let’s hear from the politician who did more than any other Republican to celebrate it…



pic.twitter.com/FT7LdW4vls — DeSantis War Room 🐊 (@DeSantisWarRoom) June 30, 2023

As progressives wrap up Pride Month, the governor's campaign dug up an old video of Trump saying he "will do everything in my power to protect our LGBTQ citizens."

The former president's comments were made at the Republican National Convention in July 2016, following the fatal shooting at Pulse nightclub in Orlando, Florida, which left 49 people dead.

The video continued to bash Trump, saying, "Let's hear from the politician who did more than any other Republican to celebrate it," despite using the 45th president's words out of context for the governor's benefit.

Trump could be heard saying that he supports allowing former Olympic star turned-transgender activist Caitlyn Jenner to use any restroom he wants if he visits the White House.

On the contrary, as the video ended, DeSantis's team painted the governor as a "real wolf who has arrived," comparing him to Tom Cruises's Top Gun character.

However, the video was met with mixed reviews, claiming DeSantis went too far in attacking his 2024 rival.

I spent the last 7 years of my life working with Trump to make the GOP a more welcoming place for gays WHILE ALSO being anti-groomer, anti-woke and pro religious liberty.



I’ve even worked WITH DeSantis on this agenda.



This ad is a slap in the face, and makes any LGBT person… — David Leatherwood 🇺🇸 (@brokebackUSA) July 1, 2023

This is the worst video I have ever seen in my life and who ever is responsible should be fired immediately. The person that posted this tweet should be fired immediately.

If this is the image he wants portrayed I dont even think I will be voting in the primary. — Victims Rights (@victimsrightsNY) July 1, 2023

Dont think that hit the mark you wanted it too… — WatdoUbelieveN (@watdoubelieven) July 1, 2023

Log Cabin Republican described the video as “divisive and desperate," adding that "Ron DeSantis’ extreme rhetoric…has just ventured into homophobic territory."

Another said the video is not a good look for DeSantis's chances of winning the GOP primary.

"Truly one of the weirdest videos I’ve ever seen a politician put out. Also, splicing images of DeSantis alongside images of shirtless and masked men… does not quite send the anti-LGBTQ message apparently intended,” New York Times reporter Jonathan Swan said.

Since coming onto the scene during the Covid-19 pandemic, DeSantis has pushed back against the Left's indoctrination of children through its anti-American LGBTQ agenda. He has portrayed himself as the most pro-family Republican leader in the U.S., passing several bills aimed at protecting children and their families from the radial Left.