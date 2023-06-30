Celebrating America's 247th Birthday
Justice Brown Jackson Basically Says There Is No Constitution
Is This the Dumbest Reaction to the Supreme Court Gutting Affirmative Action Policies...
It Seems Like Everyone Is Being Fired at ESPN
Libs Demanded Sarah Huckabee Sanders Remove a Cross Drawn by Her Kids. Here's...
More SCOTUS Squealing in the Press, ESPN Guts Its Schedule, and CNN Invents...
Smiles and the Pain
SCOTUS Uses Nancy Pelosi's Words Against Her In Decision to Strike Down Biden’s...
Former Parkland School Resource Officer's Response Could Not Be More Tone Deaf After...
DeSantis Hints He'll Remove Randi Weingarten From DHS School Safety Council, If Elected
Supreme Court to Take Up Major Second Amendment Case Next Term
Biden Wasn't the Only Top Dem With an Unhinged Reaction to the End...
Donald Trump Is Looking to Shake Up the RNC Debates
Texas Abortion Ban Protected Thousands of Unborn Lives, Study Shows
Tipsheet

Biden Reveals 'New Plans' to Make Hard-Working Americans Pay for Student's Loans

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold  |  June 30, 2023 5:15 PM
AP Photo/Evan Vucci


President Joe Biden has clarified that he strongly disagrees with the Supreme Court's decision to strike down his $400 billion student loan forgiveness plan, vowing to fight against the conservative win. 

During a press briefing on Friday, Biden said he would move forward with a new plan that would make hard-working Americans responsible for fronting the bill for students who decided to attend college. 

"This new path is legally sound," Biden said. "It's going to take longer. And in my view, it's the best path to student debt relief to as many borrowers as possible as quickly as possible."

Under his new plan, Biden will invoke the Higher Education Act, which will grant Education Secretary Miguel Cardona access to "compromise, waive or release loans under certain circumstances." 

Additionally, the president will create a temporary 12-month "on-ramp repayment program" to keep students from paying back the loans they decided to take out. 

Biden claimed his massive student loan forgiveness program is good for the country and the economy.

The 80-year-old Democrat also attacked Republicans, accusing them of hypocrisy for supporting pandemic loan forgiveness for businesses but opposing relief for student borrowers.

"The hypocrisy of Republican elected officials is stunning. They had no problem with billions in pandemic-related loans to businesses — including hundreds of thousands and in some cases millions of dollars for their own businesses," he wrote. "And those loans were forgiven. But when it came to providing relief to millions of hard-working Americans, they did everything in their power to stop it."

Recommended

Libs Demanded Sarah Huckabee Sanders Remove a Cross Drawn by Her Kids. Here's Her Response. Spencer Brown

On Friday, the Supreme Court handed Republicans a win in a 6-3 ruling that wiped away Biden's $400 billion student debt plan— dealing a major blow to Democrats. 

Tags: STUDENT LOAN FORGIVENESS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Libs Demanded Sarah Huckabee Sanders Remove a Cross Drawn by Her Kids. Here's Her Response. Spencer Brown
Gorsuch Issues Brutal Takedown of Sotomayor's Dissenting Opinion in 303 Creative Case Leah Barkoukis
Winsome Sears Goes There in Responding to Justice Jackson's Dissent in College Admissions Case Leah Barkoukis
Former Parkland School Resource Officer's Response Could Not Be More Tone Deaf After 'Not Guilty' Verdict Rebecca Downs
Is This the Dumbest Reaction to the Supreme Court Gutting Affirmative Action Policies for College? Matt Vespa
It Seems Like Everyone Is Being Fired at ESPN Matt Vespa

Trending on Townhall Videos

Trending on Townhall Media
Most Popular
Libs Demanded Sarah Huckabee Sanders Remove a Cross Drawn by Her Kids. Here's Her Response. Spencer Brown