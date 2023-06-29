Joe Biden's Exclusive On-Set Interview With Nicolle Wallace Ended As You'd Expect
Tipsheet

Eric Adams Resorts to Blaming Problems He Created On Race, Accuses Woman of Being a Slave Owner

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold  |  June 29, 2023 9:00 PM
AP Photo/Mary Altaffer

Democratic New York City Mayor Eric Adams boldly accused a woman of being racist (as all Leftists do) after she questioned him about his liberal policies. 

During an event, Adams furiously lashed out at a woman who asked him a question about high rent prices, saying she treated him like "someone on the plantation."

The tense conversation between the older woman and Adams occurred when she interrupted the mayor to accuse him of raising New York City rent and supporting the increases.

"If you are going to ask a question, don't point at me, and don't be disrespectful to me," Adams said. "I'm the mayor of the city. Treat me with the respect I deserve to be treated. I'm speaking to you as an adult. Don't stand in front like you are treating someone that's on the plantation that you own. Give me the respect I deserve."

However, his tirade didn't end there. 

In true Democrat fashion, however, Adams refused to answer the question. Instead, he deflected and accused the women of disrespecting him.

"Don't be pointing at me, don't be disrespectful to me," Adams said. "Speak with me as an adult because I'm a grown man. I walked into this room as a grown man, and I'll walk out of this room as a grown man." 

New Yorkers have expressed frustration with the mayor since last week after the city's Rent Stabilization Board allowed for rent increases of up to six percent for the city's more than one million rent-stabilized properties. 

Clarence Thomas' Concurring Opinion on Affirmative Action Is Incredible Spencer Brown

Critics of Adam's were horrified by the mayor's outburst, calling him "defensive and arrogant."

Another said: "NYC Mayor's behavior here is embarrassing, and I don't even agree with the woman who asked the question."

"Someone should tell the mayor respect is earned," another Twitter user said. 

Tags: ERIC ADAMS

