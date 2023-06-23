Photos Suggest Hunter Was At Joe Biden's Home the Day He Threatened to Destroy Chinese Business Partner

Several photos from his would-be abandoned laptop suggest Hunter Biden was with President Joe Biden at his Wilmington, Delaware home the same day he threatened to destroy his Chinese business associate if the partner did not fulfill his money "commitment."

In a July 30, 2017, WhatsApp message, an official—Henry Zhao, who was working with a Chinese energy conglomerate CEFC Energy who is also linked to Chinese military intelligence, Hunter Biden, reportedly said he was sitting next to his father and that "we would like to understand why the commitment made has not been fulfilled."

IRS whistleblowers accused DOJ officials of covering up the Biden family's corrupt and shady business dealings. Whistleblower Gary Shapley acquired the message during his probe into Hunter Biden's taxes.

The photographs show Hunter Biden behind the wheel of Joe Biden's 1967 Corvette Stingray with family members at 6:49 p.m. on July 30, 2017. GPS metadata in the images reveals they were taken near his father's Delaware home.

"If Joe Biden were sitting next to his son as he sent the message as it suggests, it would be a fatal blow to the president's repeated claims that he never discussed overseas business deals with his son, and the photographs of Hunter Biden at what appears to be a family gathering at the Delaware home is the strongest indication that he was in close proximity to his father when he threatened the Chinese businessman," the Free Beacon noted.

Tell the director that I would like to resolve this now before it gets out of hand, and now means tonight," Hunter Biden said in the WhatsApp message. "And, Z, if I get a call or text from anyone involved in this other than you, Zhang, or the chairman, I will make certain that between the man sitting next to me and every person he knows and my ability to hold forever a grudge that you will regret not following my direction. All too often, people mistake kindness for weakness—and all too often, I am standing over top of them saying I warned you. From this moment until whenever he reaches me."

At 9:45 a.m., the president's son reportedly sent a follow-up message that he was sitting with his father.

It is still being determined if the Biden family received a call from their Chinese business partners that day.

A few days later, on Aug. 2, 2017, Hunter Biden sent another WhatsApp message to Zhao: "My family sends their best wishes and looks forward to playing some golf when the director has time."

