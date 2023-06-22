Biden Blows Past Deadline to Release Declassified Info on COVID Origins
Biden Wrecks Himself Again With These Remarks About Railroads
No Survivors: Missing Titanic Submersible Imploded
Why Haven't We Called Ted Lieu This Before?
Oh, So That's Why Hunter Biden Got a Sweetheart Plea Deal When He...
North Carolina DA Ruined an Officer's Career for Doing This to a Hardened...
Gay Man Claimed He Was Set on Fire in a Hate Crime. Video...
'What Is a Woman?' Is More Important Than You Think
'Stunning' Emails Show What Biden Administration Officials Knew About COVID Vaccines Very...
DeSantis Files Lawsuit Against Biden’s Department of Education
Twitter Mocks Biden After He Awkwardly Puts Hand Down During Indian National Anthem
Is DeSantis Gaining on Trump?
FTC Files Complaint Against Amazon for 'Manipulative' Prime Subscription Tactics
Riley Gaines: Female Swimmers Were ‘Forced’ to Share a Locker Room With a...
Tipsheet

Biden’s 2024 Campaign Struggles to Raise Money, Causing Democrats to Panic

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold  |  June 22, 2023 6:30 PM
AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster

President Joe Biden’s 2024 campaign fundraising is reportedly not looking too hot as supporters fail to back the Democrat candidate. 

According to a Politico report, Biden’s campaign is worried donors won’t deliver as they had hoped, causing “anxiety,” “concern,” and “nervousness” among his supporters.

Biden aims to raise about $2 billion for the entire cycle to defeat the Republican nominee. However, tickets for the president’s campaign events are struggling to sell. Politico pointed out an email from one fundraiser informing recipients of “limited Reduced Price Tickets” to entice supporters to show up. 

“Two people who sent out a flurry of invites for fundraising events in California this week said they received only single-digit responses. One joked that the same two or three dozen Democrats were emailing and calling the same list — guaranteeing the low return rate they saw,” the outlet wrote. 

Another Biden campaigner reportedly faced difficulty when trying to sell tickets for an event in Nashville with First Lady Jill Biden, despite tickets being less expensive than they usually would be. 

“Biden is a notoriously poor fundraiser, having struggled with it during his prior presidential bids,” Politico stated. 

On the contrary, 2024 GOP contender Gov. Ron DeSantis (Fla) raised $8.2 million within 24 hours of announcing his run for the White House. The governor raked in nearly $1 million just an hour after announcing his candidacy. 

Former President Trump is also no stranger to campaign donations. His campaign saw a massive surge in contributions, receiving over 541,971 following his candidacy announcement, raising $18.8 million in the first quarter of 2023. 

Recommended

Oh, So That's Why Hunter Biden Got a Sweetheart Plea Deal When He Did Spencer Brown

While DeSantis and Trump attract thousands of supporters at events and rallies, Biden barely fills a small auditorium. 

Biden’s fundraising levels match his approval rating— underwater with no buoy in sight. 

According to an Economist/YouGov poll, Biden’s top Democrat opponent Robert F. Kennedy Jr., received 54 percent of the support compared to the 80-year-old. It also found the Democrat candidate surpassed Biden, ranking higher in favorability. 

Tags: JOE BIDEN

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Oh, So That's Why Hunter Biden Got a Sweetheart Plea Deal When He Did Spencer Brown
No Survivors: Missing Titanic Submersible Imploded Matt Vespa
John Kennedy Sums up the Senate Pride Hearing Perfectly Spencer Brown
Biden Wrecks Himself Again With These Remarks About Railroads Matt Vespa
'Stunning' Emails Show What Biden Administration Officials Knew About COVID Vaccines Very Early On Leah Barkoukis
What Is the DeSantis Strategy? Kurt Schlichter

Trending on Townhall Videos

Trending on Townhall Media
Most Popular
Oh, So That's Why Hunter Biden Got a Sweetheart Plea Deal When He Did Spencer Brown