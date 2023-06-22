Biden’s 2024 Campaign Struggles to Raise Money, Causing Democrats to Panic

President Joe Biden’s 2024 campaign fundraising is reportedly not looking too hot as supporters fail to back the Democrat candidate.

According to a Politico report, Biden’s campaign is worried donors won’t deliver as they had hoped, causing “anxiety,” “concern,” and “nervousness” among his supporters.

Biden aims to raise about $2 billion for the entire cycle to defeat the Republican nominee. However, tickets for the president’s campaign events are struggling to sell. Politico pointed out an email from one fundraiser informing recipients of “limited Reduced Price Tickets” to entice supporters to show up.

“Two people who sent out a flurry of invites for fundraising events in California this week said they received only single-digit responses. One joked that the same two or three dozen Democrats were emailing and calling the same list — guaranteeing the low return rate they saw,” the outlet wrote.

Another Biden campaigner reportedly faced difficulty when trying to sell tickets for an event in Nashville with First Lady Jill Biden, despite tickets being less expensive than they usually would be.

“Biden is a notoriously poor fundraiser, having struggled with it during his prior presidential bids,” Politico stated.

On the contrary, 2024 GOP contender Gov. Ron DeSantis (Fla) raised $8.2 million within 24 hours of announcing his run for the White House. The governor raked in nearly $1 million just an hour after announcing his candidacy.

Former President Trump is also no stranger to campaign donations. His campaign saw a massive surge in contributions, receiving over 541,971 following his candidacy announcement, raising $18.8 million in the first quarter of 2023.

While DeSantis and Trump attract thousands of supporters at events and rallies, Biden barely fills a small auditorium.

Donald Trump and Joe Biden Both held rallies in Wilkes-Barre Pennsylvania this week.



Here is what they looked like back to back.



Incredible. pic.twitter.com/Xe7cWQzrQO — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) September 4, 2022

Biden’s fundraising levels match his approval rating— underwater with no buoy in sight.

According to an Economist/YouGov poll, Biden’s top Democrat opponent Robert F. Kennedy Jr., received 54 percent of the support compared to the 80-year-old. It also found the Democrat candidate surpassed Biden, ranking higher in favorability.