DeSantis Hits Back At Claims Trump Hired the 'Best People' While In Office

Gov. Ron DeSantis's (R-Fla) campaign team is trolling former President Trump for claiming he surrounded himself with only the best people while in office.

“In 2016 you said that ‘I’m going to surround myself with only the best and most serious people.’”



TRUMP: “Well I did do that.”



Reality: He surrounded himself with people like Christopher Wray, Anthony Fauci, and Kim Kardashian. Trump has learned nothing. pic.twitter.com/dTEDWu6G00 — DeSantis War Room 🐊 (@DeSantisWarRoom) June 19, 2023

However, DeSantis's war room points out that those "best people," Trump claims, are from the corrupt Left.

TRUMP HAS LEARNED NOTHING.



Trump just said he "did" surround himself with "the best and most serious people” as president.



Here are some of those people: pic.twitter.com/Fjmjn53XN9 — DeSantis War Room 🐊 (@DeSantisWarRoom) June 20, 2023





The video attacking Trump highlights that the 45th president kept Dr. Anthony Fauci by his side throughout the entire COVID-19 pandemic while serving as president. The social media post also claims Trump relied on Fauci's so-called "expertise" to handle the China virus.

On the contrary, during the height of Covid, Trump attacked Fauci, calling him a disaster, insisting that if he fired the Democrat, it would cause a bomb to go off.

The governor's team also noted that Trump tapped Wray to head the FBI in 2017– who would eventually lead a political witch hunt against him, calling on the woke agency to ambush the president's Mar-a-Lago home.

However, in 2020 Trump attacked Wray, attempting to oust the FBI Director for encouraging the Russia collusion hoax.

Meanwhile, in separate interviews, the two GOP 2024 contenders were asked how they plan to win over swing voters.

Trump recalled the last election, claiming he won in 2020 and that there was widespread fraud.

"You take a look at Truth the Vote, where people are stuffing the ballot boxes on tapes… you take a look at all the stuffed ballots," Trump said. "You take a look at all of the things, including things like the 51 intelligence agents."

Fox News host Bret Baier claimed that evidence revealed no fraud had been committed during the 2020 election despite countless investigations.

On the other hand, DeSantis said that his success in governing Florida would appeal to voters in states such as Nevada.

"I think people here are sick of Biden," DeSantis said. "I think they know that he has not done a good job. I don't think they want another four years of it, but I do think they want a vehicle of somebody that's going to be looking forward, not backward, and will be someone that I think has a proven record of success."