Tipsheet

Kamala Harris Will Honor Anniversary of Roe Reversal By Encouraging the Killing of Babies

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold  |  June 18, 2023 1:45 PM
AP Photo/Susan Walsh

Vice President Kamala Harris will reportedly mark the first anniversary of Roe v. Wade's reversal by promoting abortion and attacking Republicans who push pro-life legislation. 

Speaking precisely a year after the Supreme Court's 5-4 decision to reverse the landmark 1973 ruling on abortion, Harris will make her way to Charlotte, North Carolina, to deliver a "major speech" that echoes the Biden White House's support of a federal law codifying the so-called "right" to abortion.

The vice president's speech will be one of several events to mark the anniversary that caused a nationwide public outcry. 

The Biden Administration is expected to use abortion to sail smoothly to an election win using its pro-abortion agenda as Republicans fight to protect the lives of unborn babies. 

According to a White House official, Harris will emphasize "Republicans' extreme approach" to anti-abortion laws as the Democratic Party takes a laissez-faire stand. 

Harris will also participate in a sit-down roundtable hosted by woke MSNBC's Joy Reid to push the Left's movement of killing unborn babies. 

Harris has "emerged as the White House's leading voice on the issue." She has been "hosting advocates and reproductive health officials for meetings and connecting with state legislators" who are pro-choice, according to a The Hill report.

Earlier this year, the Vice President launched a fiery attack on Republicans warning pro-life states who enact an "extremist plan" to stand down. 

"There is a national agenda at play by these so-called extremist leaders," Harris said. 

The White House has already hosted two events ahead of the Dobbs anniversary, hosting Democratic legislators from 41 states to discuss state-level leaders who so-called "attack" reproductive rights. 

On the contrary, Susan B. Anthony's Pro-Life America organization said it would host events on the same day as Harris's speech to commemorate the victory of reversing Roe v. Wade.

"Before she was vice president, Harris was notorious for prosecuting the whistleblowers who exposed Planned Parenthood's role in harvesting and selling body parts from aborted babies. Sadly, that same abortion extremism shapes the Left's post-Roe politics today. Now Harris is the point person for the administration's radical agenda of taxpayer-funded late-term abortion, which the American people overwhelmingly reject."

June is a big month for the Left's radical agenda push with the woke mob's month-long alphabet people celebration and Juneteenth, in addition to the Democrat's sacred protection of abortion "rights." 

