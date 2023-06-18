Biden and Fetterman's Latest Appearance Spells Trouble For the U.S.

Sen. John Fetterman (D-PA) struggled to get through a press conference in Philadelphia while wearing his Sunday best to greet President Joe Biden.

On Saturday, during a press briefing on the recent I-95 bridge collapse, Fetterman donned his trademark hoodie combined with workout shorts and sneakers to welcome the president of the United States to his turf.

Meanwhile, Biden forgot where his hometown was, claiming he grew up in Pennsylvania— this, ladies and gentlemen, are the people representing the U.S.

While speaking about the bridge collapse, Fetterman struggled to pronounce words such as “delegation” and “infrastructure” as he made a muddled one-minute statement.

Guys, we just got John Fetterman introducing Joe Biden. It went exactly as you expected. If the Lincoln-Douglas debates represented the pinnacle of American democracy Biden-Fetterman represents the all time bottom. pic.twitter.com/WNQGgnRLJ9 — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) June 17, 2023

“This is a president committed to infructure,” the Democrat said. “[Biden] is here to commit to work with the governor and the delegadation to make sure that we get this fixed quick, fast, as well, too.”

It was then Biden’s turn to take the stage, opening his remarks with a strange joke that failed to draw a reaction from the audience.

After the city’s Mayor Jim Kenny referenced Biden’s Philadelphia sports fandom, the president said, “I might add if I didn’t, I’d be sleeping alone.”

Biden’s joke failed to land as the audience awkwardly remained silent.

“Do I have to explain? I better explain that; some don’t know what I’m talking about. My wife is a Philly girl,” the president attempted again. However, the crowd still didn’t react.

Biden makes a bizarre joke to crickets in the audience, then asks, "Alright, where we going?" 😬 pic.twitter.com/fioHouj5mX — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) June 17, 2023

In addition to Biden’s cringe-worthy moment, Biden claimed his “home state” is Pennsylvania despite representing Delaware as a Senator for decades.

“I know how important this stretch of highway is not just to Philly, but to the entire Northeast corridor & my home state,” Biden said.

President Biden just now speaking in Philadelphia after visiting the site of the I-95 collapse & the rebuilding of temporary replacement section. “I know how important this stretch of highway is not just to Philly,but to the entire Northeast corridor & to my home state.” pic.twitter.com/POkkrm4eVY — Steve Keeley (@KeeleyFox29) June 17, 2023



