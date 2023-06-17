The Democratic Party has tried to rid former President Trump of his political position since he won the 2016 election against his Democrat opponent Hillary Clinton.

The Left thought he wouldn’t win against the possibility of the U.S. having its first female president. However, Trump won in a landslide garnering long-time supporters who still have his back to this very day.

So then, in 2020, the Democratic Party pulled out all of the stops to keep Trump out of the White House. Whether the Covid-19 pandemic was purposely planned or not, the Left strategically used it to its advantage to secure enough votes to take D.C. back.

Don't forget the Russian collusion hoax we heard about for five years, only for Special Counsel John Durham to release his long-awaited report into the origins of the Trump-Russia probe, concluding that the FBI had no verified evidence to launch the investigation in the first place.

Fast forward to 2023, the year before the next presidential election, Trump is dominating the polls, giving hope that he will win the GOP nomination. That, indeed, is scaring the hell out of the Democratic Party.

So what do they do to stop him? They dig up any possible dirt on the former president to ensure his days as a politician are numbered.

Cue the Left’s modern-day assassination against Trump. This is their way of killing him without actually taking him out.

First, woke Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg filed charges against the 45th president for allegedly paying hush money to Stormy Daniels while on the campaign trail in 2016. Then, Trump was indicted a second time for allegedly possessing classified documents.

You might be wondering, wasn’t President Joe Biden caught up in almost the same thing? Yes, he was; the only difference is that Biden is a Democrat, and Trump is a Republican.

Democrats know that Trump can and will end their progressive and radical agenda. With a strong following of supporters, Democrats are freaking out over the possibility that Trump may win the general election, so they are doing everything in their power to stop him from getting any further in the race.

However, Trump’s popularity has soared since the Democratic Party attempted to destroy the former president. Within hours after being indicted in Miami, Florida, his campaign raised more than $6 million on Tuesday. Polling shows that once a Trumper, always a Trumper rings true. The political vendetta against him has launched him way ahead of Biden, indicating that Americans are more concerned that Trump is at the forefront of a witch hunt than a crime he allegedly committed.

As Trump is being sought out and attacked endlessly, Biden and his son Hunter Biden have yet to be indicted for their shady overseas dealings that put millions of dollars into their bank accounts illegally.

The Democratic Party has made Trump out to be the bad guy for years, only for the Left to be the ones who are gaslighting Americans while simultaneously destroying the country with their woke agenda.