Trump's Campaign Raises More Than $6 Million Hours After Indictment

Sarah Arnold  |  June 15, 2023 5:00 PM
Former President Trump is making good out of the Left's political vendetta against him, bringing in the big bucks for his 2024 presidential campaign. 

According to the Trump campaign, the 45th president hauled in $6.6 million "and counting" in the days following indictment charges brought against him. 

The team raised $4.5 million from grassroots digital fundraising, along with another $2.1 million brought in on Tuesday evening at Trump's first significant fundraiser event of his campaign in Bedminster, which was held just hours after he was arraigned in federal court.

"Since deranged Jack Smith took the unprecedented step of weaponizing the justice system to attack his political opponent, Donald J. Trump for President 2024 has raised more than $6.6 million in just a few short days," Trump's campaign said in a statement. "The American people will not stand for this corrupt attempt to interfere in the 2024 election against the leading candidate for President who will demolish the Deep State and finish the job of draining the Swamp."

The statement continued to express optimism that Trump is the only candidate to beat President Joe Biden, given polling that shows he has an insurmountable lead against the 80-year-old. 

The campaign said that the fundraiser was planned long before news broke that Trump would be indicted for a second time in Miami, Florida. However, the political witch hunt against the former president has not stopped him from showing up and fighting for the United States. 

Following Trump's first indictment earlier this year by woke Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, his campaign team said they garnered $4 million in the first 24 hours - and another $15.4 million in the two weeks after the charges were filed. 

Although Trump remains the front-runner for the 2024 GOP nominee, Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-Fla) brought in record-breaking donations following his announcement for president, raising $8 million in the first 24 hours. 

