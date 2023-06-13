Newsom Manipulates the Facts to Make California Sound Better Than DeSantis's Turf

Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom’s (D-Calif) ongoing attempt to one-up Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-Fla) continues as he makes ridiculous claims comparing California to Florida.

During an interview with Fox News’s Sean Hannity, Newsom tried to claim that more people want to live in California than in DeSantis’s state, where residents are allowed to live their lives freely without the Left’s radical agenda being pushed on them.

Newsom manipulated the facts saying that “Per capita, more Floridians moved to California than Californians moving to Florida.”

However, California lost more residents than any other state in 2021. In fact, so many people moved out of the Democrat-run state that it actually ran out of U-Haul trucks to rent.

🤡 Gavin Newsom is actually trying to convince people that California isn't hemorrhaging residents.



FACT: In 2021, so many people were moving out of the state that they *literally* ran out of U-Hauls.

In addition, major companies, such as Tesla and American Airlines, relocated their headquarters out of California between 2020 and 2023.

According to the National Association of Realtors, Florida was the biggest net gainer in population in 2022, with about 319,000 people migrating into the state. On the contrary, California lost the most residents, with 343,000 leaving the state for other regions.

IRS data shows that California’s net loss totals were more than 332,000 residents, with nearly 700,000 people leaving the state.

On the contrary, according to Census Bureau estimates, people are flocking to DeSantis’s turf, making Florida the fastest-growing state in the U.S. The sunshine state has also gained more people than any other U.S. state since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

California's ongoing homeless crisis is also a significant reason why residents are moving out of the state in troves. Newsom was willing to admit that the state has “not made progress” on the issue, which is endangering residents.

According to data, California has the most homeless out of any other state in the country, surpassing Florida by a landslide.

Newsom said he would agree to a two-hour debate with DeSantis moderated by Hannity.

“Make it three,” he said. “I would do it one day’s notice with no notes. I look forward to that.”

Newsom’s feud with DeSantis has grown as Americans support the 2024 GOP presidential candidate. Earlier this month, tensions between the two have boiled over after more than a dozen illegal migrants arrived in Sacramento from the Texas border.

“Newsom is catnip for conservatives. He’s the polar opposite of Gov. DeSantis,” Republican donor Dan Eberhart told The Hill. “Newsom’s progressive agenda has turned California into a woke paradise where no one wants to live.”

The California governor has gone after DeSantis for everything, including abortion and gun control. Last year, the Democrat even bought airtime in Florida to run an ad inviting residents to “join the fight” against DeSantis’s policies.