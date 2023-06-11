Massive Crowds Line Up For Hours To See Trump

Everything the Democratic Party throws at former President Trump seems only to make him stronger.

Ahead of his first public appearance since the radical Left indicted him on Thursday, Trump drew a massive crowd of supporters that began lining up outside the Georgia Republican Convention in Columbus hours before he was set to take the stage.

Donning MAGA attire, attendees reportedly began getting in line four hours before Trump even arrived at the event.

The supporters even greeted Trump at the airport, chanting, "Four more years!"

NOW: Fans and supporters wait for Trump to deplane in Georgia. They're chanting "Four more years!"

LIVE NOW: Trump arrives at his plane, ready to fly to Georgia for the state convention. Gives a fist pump and a wave.

Up to 3,600 Georgia GOP delegates, alternates, and guests are expected to gather at the convention this weekend from every corner of the state.

Crowd outside Columbus, Georgia convention, about 4 hrs before Trump's 1st post-fed indictment speech.

According to a new ABC News/Ipsos poll, nearly half— 47 percent— believe the latest charges against Trump are politically motivated.

The second indictment against Trump prompted Republicans to rally behind him in support.

Forty-three percent of voters said the latest charges by the radical Left didn't change their view of Trump, while 27 percent said it made them feel more positively about him.

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) took the opportunity to rail against the Biden Administration's political persecution of the former president, telling the crowd that Trump is innocent and will win.

"The Biden Administration is lying and coming up with fake charges about the document hoax. President Trump is innocent, and he's winning,' Greene said, adding, "Americans want to see Trump back in the White House for four more years."

Kari Lake also fired shots at the Biden Administration's attempt to destroy Trump, saying, "If you want to get to President Trump, you're going to have to go through me, and you're going to have to go through 75 million Americans just like me… and most of us are card-carrying members of the NRA."