MSNBC Host Says the Quiet Part Out Loud About Trump's Indictment Over Classified...
Joe Biden's Alleged Briber Had a Familiar Nickname For Him
The Only Thing In America More Corrupt Than The Biden Family
The Cautious Cowards of ‘24
If They Can Do It to Trump, They Will Do It to You
A Quick Bible Study, Vol. 169: What the Hebrew Bible Says...
Why the Judge Who May Preside Over Trump’s Case Is Angering Democrats
Major Republican Governor Endorses DeSantis
Nikki Haley Has America’s – and Our Veterans’ – Backs
Giving the Constitution Teeth: The Truth About Aggravated Infringement—a Felony
Congress’ Target Bailout Bill Is Bad News
Trump Savagely Destroys Biden In First Appearance Since Indictment News
Maryland Board Approves $1 Million in Funding for Abortion Pills
Newsom’s Jealously of DeSantis Continues to Show
Tipsheet

Massive Crowds Line Up For Hours To See Trump

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold  |  June 11, 2023 6:06 AM
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

Everything the Democratic Party throws at former President Trump seems only to make him stronger. 

Ahead of his first public appearance since the radical Left indicted him on Thursday, Trump drew a massive crowd of supporters that began lining up outside the Georgia Republican Convention in Columbus hours before he was set to take the stage. 

Donning MAGA attire, attendees reportedly began getting in line four hours before Trump even arrived at the event. 

The supporters even greeted Trump at the airport, chanting, "Four more years!" 

Up to 3,600 Georgia GOP delegates, alternates, and guests are expected to gather at the convention this weekend from every corner of the state.

According to a new ABC News/Ipsos poll, nearly half— 47 percent— believe the latest charges against Trump are politically motivated. 

The second indictment against Trump prompted Republicans to rally behind him in support. 

Forty-three percent of voters said the latest charges by the radical Left didn't change their view of Trump, while 27 percent said it made them feel more positively about him.

Recommended

Joe Biden's Alleged Briber Had a Familiar Nickname For Him Matt Vespa

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) took the opportunity to rail against the Biden Administration's political persecution of the former president, telling the crowd that Trump is innocent and will win. 

"The Biden Administration is lying and coming up with fake charges about the document hoax. President Trump is innocent, and he's winning,' Greene said, adding, "Americans want to see Trump back in the White House for four more years."

Kari Lake also fired shots at the Biden Administration's attempt to destroy Trump, saying, "If you want to get to President Trump, you're going to have to go through me, and you're going to have to go through 75 million Americans just like me… and most of us are card-carrying members of the NRA."

Tags: TRUMP

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Joe Biden's Alleged Briber Had a Familiar Nickname For Him Matt Vespa
The Only Thing In America More Corrupt Than The Biden Family Derek Hunter
MSNBC Host Says the Quiet Part Out Loud About Trump's Indictment Over Classified Docs Matt Vespa
WH Brings Back Face Masks, Social Distancing for the Unvaccinated Sarah Arnold
Trump Savagely Destroys Biden In First Appearance Since Indictment News Sarah Arnold
Major Republican Governor Endorses DeSantis Sarah Arnold

Trending on Townhall Video

Trending on Townhall Media
Most Popular
Joe Biden's Alleged Briber Had a Familiar Nickname For Him Matt Vespa