Major Republican Governor Endorses DeSantis

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold  |  June 11, 2023 10:30 AM
2024 GOP presidential candidate Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-Fla) secured a significant endorsement from a fellow Republican as the race to the White House heats up.

Republican Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt placed his bets on DeSantis following a second set of charges against former President Trump.

"Governor DeSantis is a strong conservative and principled leader, and I am proud to endorse him for president," Stitt said in a statement.

Stitt praised the Florida governor's handling of the Covid-19 pandemic, calling DeSantis a great leader who doesn't back down in the fight against the radical Left's agenda. 

"In this election cycle, Oklahomans will remember that DeSantis was one of the few who never backed down in the face of adversity because DeSantis operated with dogged conviction and shared our values for a limited government and free country," Stitt continued. 

The Oklahoma governor also applauded DeSantis for not surrendering the state's rights and individual liberties to "groupthink."

DeSantis "boldly delivered results for the people of Florida that laid the groundwork for a booming economy, an education system focused on student outcomes and better infrastructure for working families," Stitt added." To deliver these same results all across America and unwind the disastrous liberal mandates of the Biden administration is going to demand a candidate who can win and keep winning as a two-term president. I am confident that leader is Ron DeSantis."

Stitt is a crucial supporter of DeSantis, who recently signed similar pro-life bills as the Florida superstar. 

Both governors signed a bill banning abortions once the heartbeat could be detected, protecting an unborn baby's life. 

Stitt and DeSantis have also been vocal about their argument that women should not have to compete against transgender men in sports. 

The Oklahoma governor signed legislation barring males from participating in women's sports and has banned all sex reassignment procedures for minors in the state— Florida signed a similar law. 

