Tipsheet

WH Brings Back Face Masks, Social Distancing for the Unvaccinated

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold  |  June 10, 2023 11:15 AM
AP Photo/Susan Walsh

If you thought Democrats were done pushing the Covid hysteria, think again. 

Despite announcing an end to the authoritarian Covid-19 government mandates, the Biden White House requires guests to practice social distancing and wear masks during their visit.

The mandates, however, will only target those who are unvaccinated. 

President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden will welcome the NCAA men’s and women’s national championship teams to “College Athlete Day” at the White House on Monday. 

In an email from the White House Office of Legislative Affairs addressed to members of Congress, Covid protocols were listed, notifying lawmakers that they would need to show a negative Covid test before being allowed to attend the event. If unvaccinated, the attendees must wear a mask and social distance. 

“Masking guidance: Fully vaccinated guests are not required to wear a mask on the White House grounds. Guests who are not fully vaccinated must wear a mask at all times and maintain at least six feet distance from others while on the White House grounds,” the email states. 

According to a study conducted by the U.S. National Academy of Sciences, masks are not practical to prevent the transmission of viruses, and even the N95 masks that everyone has become obsessed with are “non-inferior” to a surgical masks “in terms of influenza transmission rates among health care workers.”

A video posted by parliamentarian Rob Roos showed pharmaceutical giant Pfizer admitting that the Covid vaccine was never tested for stopping the transmission of the virus. 

In May, the federal government officially ended the Covid-19 Public Health Emergency while the World Health Organization announced that the China virus is no longer a global emergency. 

Last September, Biden himself declared, "The pandemic is over,” signing a bill terminating the national emergency declaration, which allowed the government to respond to Covid with several authorities it wouldn’t have had otherwise. 


