Trump Savagely Destroys Biden In First Appearance Since Indictment News

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold  |  June 10, 2023 7:00 PM
AP Photo/Charles Krupa

Former President Trump savagely criticizes the Biden Administration for unfairly attacking him regarding classified documents being found in his possession. Meanwhile, President Joe Biden was found guilty of the same thing. 

“They took one charge, and they made it 36 different times. And we have a thug who is in charge. This is a political hit job; Republicans are treated far differently at the Justice Department than Democrats," Trump said during his speech at the Georgia Republican state convention.

Trump accused Democrats of a “political hit job” as the 2024 Republican front-runner appears to garner mass support from American voters.

“We now have two standards of justice in this country,” Trump continued, accusing the Left of a double standard. “The Democrat communists want to jail their opponents while they protect the murderers who prowl our cities day and night and other brazen criminals.”

The 45th President called the second indictment against him a “joke,” suggesting the Democrat’s political witch hunt would backfire. 

“They launched one hoax and witch hunt after another to try and stop our movement,” Trump said. “As far as the joke of an indictment, it's a horrible thing. Such a horrible thing for this country. I mean, the only good thing about it is it's driven my poll numbers way up. Can you believe it? It's driven up, way up, and somebody said the fundraising is through the roof.”

Trump’s comments mark his first public appearance since the 37-count federal indictment was unsealed on Friday. The former President has denied any wrongdoing and claims he had declassified the materials before taking them from the White House.

“All of my documents fell under what is known as the Presidential Records Act, which is not at all a criminal act,” Trump said. “And this fake indictment, they don't even once mention the Presidential Records Act, which is really the ruling — which is the case it falls under because they want something called the Espionage Act, which sounds terrible.”

Trump hit back at the Biden Administration’s weaponized Department of Justice, saying that his indictment will go down in history as one of the most horrific abuses of power. 

“This vicious persecution is a travesty of justice,” Trump said, adding that the upcoming presidential election is no longer between Republicans and Democrats but between the “deep state" and democracy.

“Either we have a deep state, or we have a democracy. We're going to have one or the other. And we're right at the tipping point," he said. “And either they win, or we win. It's very simple. They win, or we win.”

