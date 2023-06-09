Liberal News Host Melts Down After Guest Points Out Hypocrisy In Trump Indictment

Another day, another liberal meltdown— of course, over former President Trump.

ABC News's George Stephanopoulos flipped out after former Trump attorney Jim Trusty pointed out the hypocrisy in the politically motivated indictment against the 45th president, pointing out that President Joe Biden also had several classified documents in his possession.

Trusty was asked if he believes in the idea that "no person is above the law" before asking whether he agrees Trump should be charged.

In response, the attorney agreed with the principle that no one should be above the law, adding, "You've got these investigations in Delaware that are 1,000 times more serious by a sitting president who has authorized his DOJ [Department of Justice] to try to sink the candidacy of his prime opposition while that guy has unsecured documents that he stole out of a skiff dozens of years ago. Look, we're not talking –"

Stephanopoulos interjected, calling his comments ridiculous.

"What are you talking about?" The Left-wing host said. "What are you talking about?"

"There's this issue – nice try," Trusty said, referring to when Biden was found guilty of having classified documents in his possession.

"There's an issue that anyone that reads any newspapers would agree is a parallel track, which is the Delaware document scandal of Joe Biden," Trusty continued. "You have the ultimate unclean hands of a current sitting president who had no declassification, had none of the protections of President Trump, and who literally had to have stolen stuff from a skiff."

Stephanopoulos was speechless after Trusty pointed out the obvious difference between how Biden and Trump are treated.

"You can scoff and act like there's nothing to it. The whole country knows the basic notion of unequal treatment and fairness. That's what's at issue with this prosecution," Trusty shot back. "Even Dick Durbin commented about how this was an outrageous possession of classified material by… Biden."

However, the Democrat host refused to admit Biden's illegal actions are often overlooked, facing no consequences.

"We will see how it plays out because I don't think you have any evidence to back up any of the charges you just made," Stephanopoulos said.

Earlier this year, classified documents were found at Biden's Delaware home and the Biden Penn Center. The matter has been investigated, but unsurprisingly nothing has come from it.

Meanwhile, Trump is facing nonstop scrutiny and hunts against him as Democrats get to slide through life easily.