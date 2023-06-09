Turley Explains Why the Latest Trump Indictment Is a 'Serious Threat'
They Want Him to Quit
Trump Special Counsel Insists There's 'One Set of Laws' That 'Apply to Everyone'
BREAKING: Trump Indictment Unsealed
Trump Indictment Excitement, EVs Will Battle Racism, and Another FBI Scandal Getting Ignor...
Rep. Andy Biggs Says Mayorkas Is Intentionally Destroying the U.S. Border
New York State Democrats Look to Bring Back Gerrymandered Election Rigging Once Again
Biden Criticized For Not Being Interviewed Yet In Classified Docs Probe As Trump...
Trump Was DJ-ing, Playing Elvis Hours After Learning of Second Indictment
Trump's Indictment Reveals Who Is On Trump's Side and Who Wants Him Destroyed
Dem Governor Vetoes Trans Student Bathroom Bill
Was Bud Light Trolled by an 'All-Ages' Dragfest?
Pro-Abortion NY AG Files Lawsuit Against ‘Extremist’ Pro-Life Organization
State Democrats Are Turning These Places Into Radical Abortion Destination Sites
Tipsheet

Liberal News Host Melts Down After Guest Points Out Hypocrisy In Trump Indictment

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold  |  June 09, 2023 9:00 PM
AP Photo, File

Another day, another liberal meltdown— of course, over former President Trump. 

ABC News's George Stephanopoulos flipped out after former Trump attorney Jim Trusty pointed out the hypocrisy in the politically motivated indictment against the 45th president, pointing out that President Joe Biden also had several classified documents in his possession.

Trusty was asked if he believes in the idea that "no person is above the law" before asking whether he agrees Trump should be charged.

In response, the attorney agreed with the principle that no one should be above the law, adding, "You've got these investigations in Delaware that are 1,000 times more serious by a sitting president who has authorized his DOJ [Department of Justice] to try to sink the candidacy of his prime opposition while that guy has unsecured documents that he stole out of a skiff dozens of years ago. Look, we're not talking –"

Stephanopoulos interjected, calling his comments ridiculous. 

"What are you talking about?" The Left-wing host said. "What are you talking about?"

"There's this issue – nice try," Trusty said, referring to when Biden was found guilty of having classified documents in his possession. 

"There's an issue that anyone that reads any newspapers would agree is a parallel track, which is the Delaware document scandal of Joe Biden," Trusty continued. "You have the ultimate unclean hands of a current sitting president who had no declassification, had none of the protections of President Trump, and who literally had to have stolen stuff from a skiff." 

Stephanopoulos was speechless after Trusty pointed out the obvious difference between how Biden and Trump are treated. 

Recommended

Jim Jordan Reveals New Information About Mar-a-Lago Raid in Scathing Letter to Biden DOJ Spencer Brown

"You can scoff and act like there's nothing to it. The whole country knows the basic notion of unequal treatment and fairness. That's what's at issue with this prosecution," Trusty shot back. "Even Dick Durbin commented about how this was an outrageous possession of classified material by… Biden."

However, the Democrat host refused to admit Biden's illegal actions are often overlooked, facing no consequences. 

"We will see how it plays out because I don't think you have any evidence to back up any of the charges you just made," Stephanopoulos said. 

Earlier this year, classified documents were found at Biden's Delaware home and the Biden Penn Center. The matter has been investigated, but unsurprisingly nothing has come from it. 

Meanwhile, Trump is facing nonstop scrutiny and hunts against him as Democrats get to slide through life easily. 

Tags: JOE BIDEN TRUMP

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Jim Jordan Reveals New Information About Mar-a-Lago Raid in Scathing Letter to Biden DOJ Spencer Brown
Turley Explains Why the Latest Trump Indictment Is a 'Serious Threat' Katie Pavlich
Trump's Indictment Reveals Who Is On Trump's Side and Who Wants Him Destroyed Sarah Arnold
Rep. Andy Biggs Says Mayorkas Is Intentionally Destroying the U.S. Border Sarah Arnold
Who Do the Dems Replace Biden With? Kurt Schlichter
The White House Had an Interesting Response When Asked About the Timing of Trump Indictment Spencer Brown

Trending on Townhall Video

Trending on Townhall Media
Most Popular
Jim Jordan Reveals New Information About Mar-a-Lago Raid in Scathing Letter to Biden DOJ Spencer Brown