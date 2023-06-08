Liberals Try to Undermine Tucker Carlson's First Successful Twitter Show, But It Backfires

Former Fox News Host Tucker Carlson launched his first episode of "Tucker on Twitter" this week, sparking liberal critics to rage in jealousy after he received more than 70 million views in less than 24 hours of its debut.

Ousted CNN host Brian Stelter was one of the first liberals to have a meltdown, attempting to defeat Carlson's first solo night of success by pointing out that the host was controlling the teleprompter himself.

However, Stelter's mockery backfired, causing many to rush to defend Carlson.

"'Tucker On Twitter' is how @TuckerCarlson's video is branded. Notice his right hand in the wide shot: He's using a TelePrompTer controller to run the prompter himself," the failed CNN host tweeted.

"Tucker on Twitter" is how @TuckerCarlson's video is branded. Notice his right hand in the wide shot: He's using a TelePrompTer controller to run the prompter himself pic.twitter.com/mzpJ9SFG88 — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) June 6, 2023

Stelter's tweet did not age well, in which he intended to bash Carlson's "low budget" show and small crew.

Conservative Brandon Straka pointed out that Carlson's set is precisely what Americans want.

"He writes his 10-15 minute monologues himself- EVERY NIGHT. The guy is a one-of-a-kind genius. Who gives AF if he uses a teleprompter to deliver HIS OWN material?" Straka tweeted.

Liberal crybaby Taylor Lorenz also tried— and failed— to dismantle Carlson.

"It's wild to see what a fish out of water he is on the internet: no jump cuts, no background music, no catchy thumbnail or video title. Not sure how he's going to stack up against even an average streamer or Youtuber," she tweeted.

However, Conservative political commentator Benny Johnson explained why Carlson's no-frills show— just good honest reporting— would be a success.

"Tucker broke the corporate media monopoly matrix tonight & it's never coming back," Johnson tweeted. "Tucker uploaded a 10 min monologue. No ads or interruptions. No pricy subscriptions. Watch on demand. The result? – 17M views – 90K RTs – 25K comments In under 180 mins We are the media now."