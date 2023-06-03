Conservatives Are Winning In the Boycott Against Woke Companies

Go woke, go broke. That phrase couldn't ring any more accurate than it does now.

Conservatives on the forefront of the battle in boycotting companies that push the Left's pride propaganda are winning as woke companies see a massive downfall in sales.

Since Target rolled out its "all-inclusive" line of "tuck-friendly" swimwear and t-shirts that promote gender identity targeting children, the company's stock price dropped 14 percent— falling for the ninth day in a row.

When consumers discovered that Target was also selling items with satanic designs, JPMorgan analysts downgraded the company's stock and lowered their 12-month price target.

Additionally, Anheuser-Busch has lost $27 billion since its stunt with transgender influence Dylan Mulvaney.

The nationwide boycott has caused the beer to suffer a detrimental sales loss, a decline of more than 20 percent since its controversial partnership with Mulvaney.

Target and Bud Light aren't the only ones facing criticism for promoting a radical agenda.

Kohls is also taking heat for rolling out pride-themed merchandise, specifically for babies and children.

According to Kohl's website, the retailer sells onesies that include cartoons of people walking together with one group member holding up the progressive pride flag. As of this week, the company's stock is down by over five percent.

Republicans have been critical of the Left's push to indoctrinate children through its LGBTQ propaganda— and this data reveals that Americans are waking up and fighting back against it. In the past, companies have been accused of "rainbow-washing"— using Pride logos and promotions to boost their sales during June and adhere to the far Left.

However, this year is different.

Companies who "celebrate" the progressive movement are facing damaging results to their reputation—losing longtime devoted customers. Republican leaders have put the spotlight on companies that are working to indoctrinate children by introducing them to sexually explicit things through clothing.

Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-Fla) has condemned and fought against the push to normalize the transgender movement, banning gender-affirming care and sex-hormone medication for minors.

House Freedom Caucus Chairman Rep. Scott Perry (R-PA) also blasted Democrats for bowing down to the LGBTQ community, specifically aiming for Disney for "its disturbing effort to push the radical left's toxic woke agenda on our country's most vulnerable, our young children."

Rep. Bob Good (R-VA) said, "Far-Left radicals are working to infiltrate and control every corner of our lives."