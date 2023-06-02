GOP Demands the FBI to Explain Trump Probe Despite No Evidence to Attack Trump

House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jim Jordan is demanding the Justice Department to hand over crucial information regarding the investigation into former President Trump, warning of possible bias in the politically motivated probe.

In a letter addressed to Attorney General Merrick Garland, Jordan said that special counsel John Durham's report on the "failings" of the FBI had brought red flags to the Republican's attention.

The "scandalous" investigation has the GOP questioning Garland if there was any real ground to attack Trump, complaining of "the institutional rot that pervades the FBI."

"The extent of the FBI's bias and reckless disregard for the truth, which Special Counsel Durham laid out in painstaking detail, is nothing short of scandalous. The FBI has tried to dismiss the report's findings by claiming to have 'already implemented dozens of corrective actions' to prevent similar misconduct in the future," Jordan wrote in the letter.

The Ohio Republican added that Durham's report makes it more apparent that accountability and reforms are needed in the FBI, pointing out the woke agency's "documented political bias" towards conservatives.

The letter demands that Garland explain the agency's action by June 15.

Jordan is skeptical of possible FBI interference with the upcoming presidential election after Durham's report found that the agency tried to undermine voters in 2016.

Durham's 305-page report, concluded after four years, revealed that neither U.S. law enforcement nor the Intelligence Community had any evidence of collusion to implicate Trump or members of his campaign as Russian agents.

Jordan has invited Durham to speak with the committee later this month while also requesting the DOJ for a briefing with Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco about Durham's report.

On Wednesday, FBI Director Christopher Wray faced threats of contempt charges by Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) and Rep. James Comer (R-KY) after the agency chief refused to hand over an unclassified document containing evidence of an illegal scheme involving President Joe Biden and a foreign national.

However, on Friday, the FBI caved and gave the Biden document, which now heads to Capitol Hill for review.