Adam Schiff Tried to Take Down Kash Patel. It Went How You'd Expect.

President Donald Trump's nominee to become the next director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Kash Patel, was on Capitol Hill Thursday for his confirmation hearing in front of the Senate Judiciary Committee.

"Public trust in the FBI is low. Only 41% of the American public thinks the FBI is doing a good job. This is the lowest rating in a century. It’s no surprise that public trust has declined in an institution that has been plagued by abuse, a lack of transparency, and the weaponization of law enforcement. Nevertheless, the FBI remains an important, even indispensable institution for law and order in our country," Chairman Chuck Grassley said in his opening statement. "Mr. Patel, it’ll be your job to restore the public’s trust and return the FBI to its core mission of fighting crime. Your extensive background gives you a unique position to make this happen. Mr. Patel’s career has been a study in fighting for unpopular but righteous causes, exposing corruption, and putting America First. For almost a decade, Mr. Patel served as a public defender, defending the constitutional rights of some of the least popular people in the country."

Newly minted Democratic Senator Adam Schiff, a former congressman who was a main driver the Russia hoax and impeachments of Trump, is now on the Committee.

During his questioning of Patel, Schiff bizarrely focused on podcast participation and the definition of "we," rather than serious threats facing the country like terrorism, cyber crime and much more.

Given Patel exposed Schiff's false and damaging Russia narrative as an investigator on the House Intelligence Committee, the Senator's behavior and lack of substance isn't surprising.

Patel's nomination is supported by more than 300,000 law enforcement officers across the country.