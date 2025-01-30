Here Are the Details on Trump's Illegals to GITMO Plan
Townhall Is Hiring!
Trump Buries Pete Buttigieg for Failed DOT Management
Here's Why a CNN Reporter Melted Down After Trump's Reagan Airport Presser
The Lib Trolls Who Tried to Blame Trump for the Reagan Airport Disaster...
Kash Patel Had His Confirmation Hearing. Here's How it Went.
Josh Hawley Eviscerates Biden's FBI for Targeting Parents, Catholics, Pro-Lifers
Priest Expertly Trolls the Left by Channeling Elon Musk During Speech
Sen. Blumenthal Made an Utter Fool of Himself When He Tried to Trip...
RFK Jr. Gets a Boost From Rand Paul After He Lectures Dem Colleagues...
VIP
Is Kamala Harris Still Leading the 2028 Primary?
Why Did Eric Swalwell Post This After the Deadly Air Collision?
House Democrat: Of Course We Should Revoke Visas From Pro-Terrorism Foreign Students in...
Mazie Hirono Is Back at It With Her Weird Questioning
Tipsheet

Adam Schiff Tried to Take Down Kash Patel. It Went How You'd Expect.

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich  |  January 30, 2025 4:00 PM
AP Photo/Ben Curtis

President Donald Trump's nominee to become the next director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Kash Patel, was on Capitol Hill Thursday for his confirmation hearing in front of the Senate Judiciary Committee. 

Advertisement

"Public trust in the FBI is low. Only 41% of the American public thinks the FBI is doing a good job. This is the lowest rating in a century. It’s no surprise that public trust has declined in an institution that has been plagued by abuse, a lack of transparency, and the weaponization of law enforcement. Nevertheless, the FBI remains an important, even indispensable institution for law and order in our country," Chairman Chuck Grassley said in his opening statement. "Mr. Patel, it’ll be your job to restore the public’s trust and return the FBI to its core mission of fighting crime. Your extensive background gives you a unique position to make this happen. Mr. Patel’s career has been a study in fighting for unpopular but righteous causes, exposing corruption, and putting America First. For almost a decade, Mr. Patel served as a public defender, defending the constitutional rights of some of the least popular people in the country." 

Newly minted Democratic Senator Adam Schiff, a former congressman who was a main driver the Russia hoax and impeachments of Trump, is now on the Committee. 

During his questioning of Patel, Schiff bizarrely focused on podcast participation and the definition of "we," rather than serious threats facing the country like terrorism, cyber crime and much more. 

Recommended

Why Couldn't DC Officials Say This Last Night About the Reagan Air Disaster? Matt Vespa
Advertisement

Given Patel exposed Schiff's false and damaging Russia narrative as an investigator on the House Intelligence Committee, the Senator's behavior and lack of substance isn't surprising. 

Patel's nomination is supported by more than 300,000 law enforcement officers across the country. 

Tags: RUSSIA HOAX

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Why Couldn't DC Officials Say This Last Night About the Reagan Air Disaster? Matt Vespa
Here's Why a CNN Reporter Melted Down After Trump's Reagan Airport Presser Matt Vespa
Lindsey Graham's Exchange With Kash Patel Reminds Us How Corrupt the FBI Has Become Jeff Charles
Sen. Blumenthal Made an Utter Fool of Himself When He Tried to Trip Up Kash Patel Jeff Charles
Why Did Eric Swalwell Post This After the Deadly Air Collision? Rebecca Downs
The Lib Trolls Who Tried to Blame Trump for the Reagan Airport Disaster Got Bulldozed Matt Vespa

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Why Couldn't DC Officials Say This Last Night About the Reagan Air Disaster? Matt Vespa
Advertisement