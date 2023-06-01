Did You See Newsweek's Headline About Biden's Fall at the Air Force Academy?
Tipsheet

Trump Reacts to Biden's Humiliating Tumble That Sent Him Flying Across a Stage

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold  |  June 01, 2023 9:00 PM
AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki

Our President— the President of the United States— Mr. Joe Biden once again humiliates himself in front of millions of Americans. 

And former President Trump will not let him live this one down. 

While giving the commencement address to Air Force Academy graduates in Colorado on Thursday, Biden took a nasty tumble on the stage, causing Secret Service personnel to hurry and help him up. 

Meanwhile, Trump was speaking to hundreds of supporters in Iowa when he was informed that the President fell and struggled to get up. 

However, the 45th president didn't seem too shocked at the news. 

"He fell down? Well, I hope he wasn't hurt," Trump said. "The whole thing is crazy; you gotta be careful about that, you gotta be careful about that because you don't want that."

As the crowd laughed, Trump added, "Even if you have to tip-toe down a ramp."

His comments reference past claims made by Biden, who said he "runs up" ramps while Trump can only slowly shuffle down.

"Look at how he steps and look how I step," Biden said at West Point in 2020. "Watch how I run up ramps, and he stumbles down ramps, okay? Come on."

Recommended

Did You See Newsweek's Headline About Biden's Fall at the Air Force Academy? Matt Vespa

It shouldn't be any shock that Biden constantly falls over his feet. The 80-year-old can barely run the country, let alone ride a bike or walk across a stage properly. 

Moments before tripping on stage, Biden wandered, trying to find the stage before his Air Force speech. As he walked around like a lost puppy, aides pointed and led him to the stage.

This is not the first time Trump has mocked Biden's inability to perform even the most medial tasks. 

Earlier this year, the former President reminded a crowd of supporters that Biden fell off his already-parked bike. 

"We all smile when he falls down stairs and things; it's cute when he falls off his bicycle," Trump said. "You know what amazes me? The reporters didn't catch him when the bike was going down; they were standing right next to him. They let him fall. It's amazing." 

Tags: JOE BIDEN TRUMP

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

