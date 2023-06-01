Did You See Newsweek's Headline About Biden's Fall at the Air Force Academy?
Tipsheet

Fox News Openly Admits It Will Have to Adhere to the Left's Woke Agenda

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold  |  June 01, 2023 6:45 PM
AP Photo/Mary Altaffer

The Left’s woke agenda is melting into every aspect of Americans’ lives. It has taken over children’s books and movies, the month of June, beer, clothing, and now conservative news. 

Fox News anchor Harris Faulkner admitted on-air that the Right-leaning network might have to give in to the radical, progressive narrative in response to mandated diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) policies to comply with woke state laws. 

Faulkner referred to diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) mandates that are beginning to be enforced by various states nationwide— especially in New York {where Fox News is headquartered), in which liberals are not only allowed but encouraged to let their freak flags fly. 

“What will be interesting about Chick-fil-A is, can they do both? Can they keep the DEI in the front of the car?” questioned Faulkner. “Because many states are mandating it now. Here at Fox, other corporations, there will be things they’re going to have to change because the state of NY requires it.”

Last week, Chick-fil-A caused a firestorm among longtime customers over its stance on DEI policies. The fast food restaurant— known for being a conservative, Christian eatery— joined the Left’s woke cult by applauding diversity, equity, and inclusion efforts. 

“If their states start mandating it,” Faulkner added. “Some of these companies are going to have to start doing things that they said they’d never do.”

Last week, a policy leak from the network’s handbook revealed that it had expanded its support for employees under a “Gender Transition” section that vows a “more inclusive work environment” by allowing employees to choose which restroom they want to use based on what gender they identify with that day, along with choosing their preferred pronouns regardless of their biological sex. 

Over the years, Fox News has received a perfect score on the Human Rights Campaign’s Corporate Equality Index, the most prominent LGBTQ organization in the nation that advocates for gender expression, gender identity, gender nonconforming, gender transition, nonbinary, and transgender. 

“Fox News devotes hours of programming to attacking ‘woke companies,’ but ironically, Fox is as woke as the rest of them,” an anonymous former Fox News employee told The Daily Signal, adding that Fox viewers would be “astonished to find out what the company is like.”

