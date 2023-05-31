What’s The Plan, Ronna?
The One Person Who Was Awfully Quiet About the Debt Ceiling Deal
Sick of the Moral Preening of Conservatives After Every Loss
Is the Sleeping Conservative Dragon Finally Waking Up?
The Supreme Court Finally Reins in EPA Water Czars
Raising the Debt Ceiling is Nothing but Government Theft
What's Playing at the Kennedy
Death of the Professions
Yes We Fight, But Not With the Weapons of the World
Protecting our Kids’ Mental Health by Protecting their Sexual Health
Some Democrats Give Hypocrisy A Bad Name On Education
Time to Fully Support Our Drug Enforcers – If Not Now, When?
A Conversation With Lt. Col. Oliver North
The Founders and Religious Liberty
CUNY Law: A Graduation Under Siege
Tipsheet

DeSantis Points Out Trump's Refusal to Fire Fauci Because He Didn't Want to Face Heat From the Media

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold  |  May 31, 2023 11:00 PM
AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File

GOP presidential candidate Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-Fla) points out the difference between how he would have handled the Covid-19 pandemic compared to former President Trump. 

The DeSantis War Room compiled several video clips of Trump admitting he did not fire Dr. Anthony Fauci in office because he didn’t want to take “heat” from the media and the Left. 

The video shows Trump speaking to various outlets who asked him if he was sorry he never replaced Fauci. 

“I did it right,” Trump began in one clip. “Because if you fire him, you’ll have a firestorm on the Left again, as usual. 

“If I would have done it, I would have taken heat. If I didn’t do it, you know it’s the same story,” Trump says in another clip. 

At the end of the video, DeSantis is seen addressing a crowd of people, telling them that Fauci would have been long gone if he were in charge. 

“I’m just sick of seeing him; I know he’s gonna retire. Someone needs to grab that little elf and chuck him across the Potomac,” DeSantis said. 

Recommended

Is the Sleeping Conservative Dragon Finally Waking Up? Victor Davis Hanson

The video attacking Trump comes after the 45th president claimed former New York City governor Andrew Cuomo did a better job handling Covid. 

“I mean, if you say Cuomo did a better job with COVID than Florida did — first of all, that’s not what he used to say. Six months ago, he would have never said that, right?” DeSantis said, adding that he would “counterpunch” against Trump attacks. 

“I can count the number of Republicans in this country on my hand that would rather have lived in New York under [Democrat Gov. Cuomo] than lived in Florida in our freedom zone,” DeSantis added after Trump claimed that Covid numbers were worse than New York. 

Tags: RON DESANTIS TRUMP

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Is the Sleeping Conservative Dragon Finally Waking Up? Victor Davis Hanson
More Baseball Players Are Speaking Out Against Dodgers Inviting Anti-Catholic Group Rebecca Downs
The Anniversary the Media Would Prefer You Forget Ann Coulter
What’s The Plan, Ronna? Kurt Schlichter
Fury Erupts After School Uses $4,000 of Covid Funds to Host Drag Shows for Kids Sarah Arnold
Trump Rips His Own Former Press Secretary: 'The RINOS & Globalists Can Have Her' Guy Benson

Trending on Townhall Video

Trending on Townhall Media
Most Popular
Is the Sleeping Conservative Dragon Finally Waking Up? Victor Davis Hanson