DeSantis Points Out Trump's Refusal to Fire Fauci Because He Didn't Want to Face Heat From the Media

GOP presidential candidate Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-Fla) points out the difference between how he would have handled the Covid-19 pandemic compared to former President Trump.

The DeSantis War Room compiled several video clips of Trump admitting he did not fire Dr. Anthony Fauci in office because he didn’t want to take “heat” from the media and the Left.

The video shows Trump speaking to various outlets who asked him if he was sorry he never replaced Fauci.

“I did it right,” Trump began in one clip. “Because if you fire him, you’ll have a firestorm on the Left again, as usual.

“If I would have done it, I would have taken heat. If I didn’t do it, you know it’s the same story,” Trump says in another clip.

At the end of the video, DeSantis is seen addressing a crowd of people, telling them that Fauci would have been long gone if he were in charge.

“I’m just sick of seeing him; I know he’s gonna retire. Someone needs to grab that little elf and chuck him across the Potomac,” DeSantis said.

NEVER FORGET: Donald Trump repeatedly said he didn’t fire Fauci because he didn't want to take “heat” from the media and the Left. pic.twitter.com/J1NtHPkZ29 — DeSantis War Room 🐊 (@DeSantisWarRoom) May 31, 2023

The video attacking Trump comes after the 45th president claimed former New York City governor Andrew Cuomo did a better job handling Covid.

“I mean, if you say Cuomo did a better job with COVID than Florida did — first of all, that’s not what he used to say. Six months ago, he would have never said that, right?” DeSantis said, adding that he would “counterpunch” against Trump attacks.

“I can count the number of Republicans in this country on my hand that would rather have lived in New York under [Democrat Gov. Cuomo] than lived in Florida in our freedom zone,” DeSantis added after Trump claimed that Covid numbers were worse than New York.