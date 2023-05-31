DeSantis: Hunter Biden Would Have Been In Jail 'Years Ago' If He Were A Republican

Republican presidential candidate Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-Fla) ripped the Biden Administration apart during his trip to Iowa, claiming that Washington D.C. has been "weaponized."

Promising to send President Joe Biden "back to his basement," DeSantis also fired shots at Hunter Biden, who is currently under investigation by the GOP for its shady overseas business dealings.

Going into his fifth year of being investigated, the governor claimed that Hunter Biden "would have been in jail years ago" if he were a Republican.

"Two different sets of rules depending on whether you're a member in good standing of elite society or not," DeSantis said. "We have a bureaucracy that our Founding Fathers would find unrecognizable. It is an unaccountable, weaponized, administrative state that unevenly wields authority depending on its targets."

DeSantis's Iowa visit marked his first stop on a three-state, 12-city tour that will also take place in the first two primary states— New Hampshire and South Carolina.

Former President Trump's top 2024 contender told the crowd that Biden should make Delaware his permanent home since he has spent so much of his time as president on vacation in the state.

DeSantis also argued that the Biden Administration has given up on securing the nation's border, saying that deadly Mexican cartels have more control over the southern border than the United States government.

He pointed out that the massive amounts of fentanyl entering the U.S. from the border have caused millions of Americans to die. However, Biden refuses to step up and fix the issue.

The Florida governor also called out House Speaker Kevin McCarthy's (R-Calif) deal with Biden to raise the country's debt ceiling.

"We now see Washington has now cooked up their latest 'debt deal.' And I can tell you this, our nation was careening towards bankruptcy before the debt deal, and it will still be careening towards bankruptcy after this debt deal," he continued.

DeSantis has carved himself out to be a more likable and level-headed presidential candidate compared to Trump. However, recent polls show that the former president is still the more favorable candidate to enter the race against the Democratic Party in 2024.