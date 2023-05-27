Can Ron DeSantis Take Down Donald Trump?
Tipsheet

AOC Heckled and Shouted Off Stage by NYC Voters: 'Put America First'

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold  |  May 27, 2023 10:30 AM
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio Cortez (D-NY) was booed off stage during a New York City town hall by attendees who were frustrated by the Democrat's position on the looming debt ceiling issue, the border crisis, and the millions of dollars being funneled to Ukraine. 

Hecklers shouted at the Squad member several times, telling her that she doesn't put America first. 

"American citizens before migrants," one man shouted as he walked toward AOC holding small American flags. "Where are you on the migrant issue? You're a piece of s—t."

A crowd member attempted to defend AOC saying, "Immigrants have nothing to do with vets; it's just an excuse. We all, for the most part, came through Ellis Island." However, someone yelled out: "Legally!" 

AOC has been a long-time advocate for illegal immigration, even before they began being shipped to the Democrat-run city by Republican governors, as an attempt to deal with the thousands illegally crossing the southern border every day. 

On several occasions, the Squad member accused the Trump Administration of housing illegal aliens in concentration camps at the border.

What Is Going on in Katie Hobbs' Office?

Multiple people attending the town hall in Queens held signs that read "AOC: an obvious criminal," while another read "AOC: Stop pushing drag queen story hour."

Another asked if the U.S. would do anything to stop the war with Russia, suggesting the country was on the brink of a nuclear war; she previously voted to send over $100 billion to Ukraine after suggesting she supported the idea of removing the debt ceiling. 

In addition, the Biden Administration also sent Ukraine nearly $40 billion in military aid since late February 2022.

As security removed the hecklers, one person shouted, "Freedom of speech!"

