Democrats Claim Florida Will Face Economic Chaos After DeSantis Bans Illegal Migrants From the State

Democrats, failed politicians, liberal media, and progressive activists claim that Florida's economy will wreak havoc due to Gov. Ron DeSantis's (R-Fla) new pro-American reform policy of excluding illegal migrants.

Last week, DeSantis signed Senate Bill 1718, making it more difficult for illegal aliens to enter the state. Going into effect July 1, the new law imposes "[h]arsher penalties for transporting undocumented immigrants into Florida," "[i]nvalidates driver's licenses" for those who can't prove their legal status, requires hospitals that receive Medicaid to confirm patients' immigration status and allocates $12 million "to send migrants out of Florida."

Meanwhile, Democrats— who seem to like illegal migrants more than American citizens— believe the governor's new law will cripple the state's economy and declare war against immigrant workers in Florida.

Florida failed gubernatorial candidate and current Democratic Party chair, Nikki Fried, claimed 800,000 illegal migrants would leave the state in boycott of DeSantis's law.

"I don't know who is going to be doing the picking of the fields during the harvest and who is building all these new homes for everybody who is moving to our state," Fried told MSNBC host Joy Reid.

Trying to criticize the popular governor again, Fried said DeSantis has "got such a distaste and distrust for people that don't look like him and pray like him." She continued to suggest that DeSantis is trying to turn Florida into a "Christian White ethnostate" as the alternative to the state's migrant economy.

Democrat Rep. Debbie Wasserman (D-Fla) also attempted to take shots at DeSantis, claiming that there will be rotting vegetables in the fields and no one to pick the crops once the illegals were gone.

How dare Governor DeSantis not give this Congresswoman enough illegals to pick her crops! https://t.co/9f1kFvPVVh — Christina Pushaw 🐊 🇺🇸 (@ChristinaPushaw) May 17, 2023

However, DeSantis's reforms are expected to raise Americans' wages in the state where half of households earn less than $58,000 annually. The reforms will also boost productivity investment by companies and even slow the rising cost of housing.

"Nobody has a right to immigrate to this country. We determine as Americans what type of immigration system benefits our country, but when you're doing immigration, it's not for their benefit as foreigners; it's for your benefit as Americans," DeSantis said while signing the reform. "So if there's legal immigration that's harming Americans, we shouldn't do that either. For example, some of these H-1B visas would fire American tech workers and hire foreigners at lower wages. I don't agree with that. I think that's wrong."