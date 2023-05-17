MTG Proposes Impeachment Articles Against FBI Director Wray, AG Merrick Garland

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) introduced articles of impeachment against FBI Director Christopher Wray and Attorney General Merrick Garland, arguing they have played political games with the laws of the U.S.

Greene claimed that Wray has turned the FBI into President Joe Biden and Garland's "personal police force" that has repeatedly "intimidated, harassed, and entrapped" U.S. citizens who have been "deemed enemies of the Biden regime."

"Attorney General Garland has failed to uphold his oath and has instead overseen a denigration of the principles of our democratic republic by politicizing the Department of Justice and utilizing the Federal Bureau of Investigation as a Federal police force to punish or intimidate anyone who questions or opposes the current regime," the impeachment documents read.

Citing examples of the FBI's weaponization and blatant use of power, Greene pointed out the FBI raid of former President Trump's Mar-a-Lago home for classified documents, saying that Trump did not break any laws with his actions. However, Biden did not have the authority to possess the sensitive documents found in multiple locations, including his home.

The Republican accused Garland of refusing to prosecute "Antifa and Black Lives Matters rioters" and "leftist extremists that harassed and threatened Supreme Court Justices." She also noted the attorney general's ignorance towards the Biden family's shady business dealings that have made them millions.

"Since Merrick Garland took over as Attorney General in March of 2021, he has completely weaponized the Department of 'Injustice.' The politicization of the DOJ has resulted in the persecution of the left's political enemies and a two-tiered justice system," she said. "The DOJ's persecution of Joe Biden's primary political adversary, Donald J. Trump, is anti-American. Raiding the former President's home for legally declassifying documents is a transparent violation of justice. Persecuting a declared candidate for President of the United States is nothing short of election interference."

Greene vows to hold the FBI and the DOJ accountable for "the crimes they have committed at the expense of the American people."