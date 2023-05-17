Why Did the FBI Show Up at the Childhood Home of an Anti-Abortion...
Tipsheet

Catholic Father of Seven Testifies That FBI Targeted Him For Being Pro-Life

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold  |  May 17, 2023 7:45 PM
AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

Catholic father and pro-life activist Mark Houck testified in front of the House Judiciary Committee, recalling when an FBI official raided his home in front of his seven children. 

Houck told Congress he believes the FBI raid was designed to humiliate him, scare his children, and "instill fear in pro-life America."

On September 23, five FBI agents arrived at his home at 6:30 in the morning, pointing M-16 rifles at Houck and his young children. 

"My children were downrange of many guns, and they screamed throughout the process. The committee should know they were traumatized," the devout Catholic said. 

Houck's home was raided after the father reportedly shoved a pro-abortion clinic volunteer, Bruce Love, who was intimidating his 12-year-old son. The FBI took up the case, claiming Houck violated the Freedom of Access to Clinic Entrances Act.

During Tuesday's hearing, Judiciary Committee Chairman Jim Jordan (R-OH) argued that the woke agency targeted Houck for being pro-life. 

"So if you're pro-family, pro-life, and you want a border, you're a target — and your family fits all of them," Jordan told Houck. "You're a pro-life, pro-family Catholic, for goodness' sake; they're going to come after you. You've got seven kids. You're not allowed to have seven kids today, you know, we're trying to save the planet. You can't do that in America today. You were the example. That is how pervasive this political attitude is at the highest levels of our agencies."

Subcommittee Chairman Mike Johnson (R-LA) argued that the Biden Administration is showing a clear double standard of enforcing the FACE Act so that it protects pro-abortion activists while persecuting pro-life advocates, facilities, and churches. 

"It is a disgrace the Justice Department would rather cater to the pro-abortion political movement than protect places that assist pregnant women in need," Johnson said. 

After a four and a half month trial, Houck and his family were acquitted. However, the incident has sounded the alarm about the overuse of power by federal agents and how Democrats' political stance can decide who they will or won't prosecute. 

