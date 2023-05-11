Republicans Lash Out Against Biden Over Allowing Thousands of Illegal Migrants to Flood the Border

Republicans are lashing out in fury after President Joe Biden’s border patrol chief authorized the release of thousands of illegal migrants into the U.S. without court dates as Title 42 ends.

As the southern border braces for a historic surge in migration, Republicans are vowing to hold Biden accountable for his lax open border policies.

Gov. Greg Abbott (R-TX) promises to respond to Biden’s border crisis by doing “everything possible to repel illegal migrants” while the president “rolls out a welcome mat” for them.

He condemned the Biden Administration’s mass catch-and-release efforts instead of enforcing U.S. immigration laws that protect the country from Mexican cartels and deadly terrorist organizations. In response to the mass migration numbers, the Texas governor deployed the state’s National Guard to physically repel illegal migrants from crossing the border. He has also called for razor wires to be installed along the border to keep illegals out.

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) called Biden’s border policies a “full-on invasion” as the Democratic administration cheers it on.

Additionally, Sen. John Kennedy (R-LA) called the Biden Administration incompetent, questioning why, as fentanyl is killing thousands of Americans, the president would open the border even wider to endanger the U.S. further.

Rep. Tony Gonzales (R-TX) called out Biden, saying he had two years to devise a plan for the border but chose to ignore it.

“Until the president of the United States signs a bill into law, all of this is theater,” Gonzales said. “A lot of people are good at political theater. Meanwhile, back in my district, we’re dealing with a real crisis.”

Just two years ago, when President Trump was in office, the U.S. had one of the most secure borders it has seen in decades.

Then Biden took office, and over six million migrants entered the U.S. illegally. In addition, fentanyl-related deaths among children increased more than 30-fold between 2013 and 2021. There have also been over 1.2 million known getaways and over 178 known terrorist watchlist apprehensions.

This comes as Republicans are on track to pass a sweeping bill to build more U.S.-Mexico border walls and impose new restrictions on asylum seekers.

However, Democrats claim the 213-page bill is too aggressive, adding that it’s “cruel” and “anti-immigrant.” But applaud thousands of illegal migrants for storming the U.S.

The House GOP pointedly scheduled the vote for the same day as the expiration of Title 42, with House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif) saying that “Republicans actually have solutions.”