Gunfire Erupts At Southern Border As Biden's Policies Continue to Endanger Americans

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold  |  May 10, 2023 7:45 PM
AP Photo/Andrew Harnik

President Joe Biden's border crisis keeps worsening, wreaking havoc on the U.S. while he continues to ignore the ongoing issue. 

On Wednesday, heavy gunfire was reported at the Southern border, ramping up violence at the hands of the Biden Administration due to its lax policies making it dangerous for people living near the border.  

The incident broke out on the Pharr–Reynosa International Bridge, a central crossing point between the U.S. and Mexico. 

According to sources, at least three people have been killed. However, the full extent of the casualties is still unclear. 

A Mexican media organization reported, "Apparently, the confrontation occurred between elements of the army and armed civilians; the preliminary balance is three alleged criminals killed."

Mexican army vehicles speeding past drivers cowering in their cars can be seen in footage taken from one of the trucks. Two people can be seen crouching by the side of a truck as a series of shots ring out over the deserted road.

The Mexican borders are known for being overrun by dangerous cartels that control the supply of illegal drugs into the U.S.

This comes less than 48 hours before the Trump-era Title 42 is set to expire, causing more chaos at the border. 

According to internal documents obtained by CBS News, the Biden Administration is planning on reverting to the border policy. The regulation claims that hundreds of U.S. asylum officers were trained to enforce the policy. It will disqualify illegal migrants from U.S. protection if they do not request refugee status in another country, such as Mexico while traveling to the southern border.

