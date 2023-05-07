Texas Mall Shooter Identified…and the Liberal Media Peddled a Cringy Narrative in Response
Mass Shooting at Texas Mall Leaves Eight Dead
Downtown El Paso's Landscape Changes as Migrant Camp Continues to Grow
WATCH: Hundreds of Illegal Immigrants Attempt to Evade Law Enforcement in El Paso
Photos: Inside the Massive Migrant Camp In Downtown El Paso
Don’t Believe For A Second Democrats Care About Jordan Neely
A Quick Bible Study, Vol. 164 Why the Noah’s Ark Story is...
Biden Thinks He Is One of the Most Qualified Presidential Candidates In U.S....
Biden Insists Hunter 'Has Done Nothing Wrong' Despite Mounting Evidence Against His Son
Dozens of Radical Protestors Storm NYC Subways Over the Death of a Criminal...
Biden: 'I Won’t Negotiate Debt Ceiling Because My Economy’s Better than Trump’s'
Cycling Governing Body Backtracks Statement Defending Transgender Athletes
Eric Adams Resorts to Sending Illegal Migrants to Suburbs As City Is Plagued...
Biden and Harris Mocked for Ridiculous 'Clown Car' Selfie
Tipsheet

Mayorkas: 'The Border Is Secure' Despite CBP Agents Facing Millions of Encounters Daily

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold  |  May 07, 2023 3:00 PM
AP Photo/Patrick Semansky

More than 6.3 million migrants have entered the U.S. illegally since President Joe Biden has taken office, bringing fatal drugs and human trafficking rates in the country to an all-time high.

Every day there are about 8,000 illegal crossings with countless gotaways, and once Title 42 is lifted, that number is expected to skyrocket. 

However, Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas wants Americans to believe the southern border is “secure” and “safe.” 

During an interview with NBC News, Mayorkas insisted that he is not worried about Title 42 expiring and that the Department of Homeland Security has planned and executed its plans.

“The border is secure because we are maximizing our resources to deliver the most effective results to our border with the most extraordinary workforce in the world,” Mayorkas told host Julia Ainsley. “I’m not worried about Title 42 lifting. We recognize the challenge at the border.”

However, Ainsley pointed out that not everyone feels as confident about the border as Mayorkas. She noted that Hidalgo County Sheriff Eddie Guerra (D) disagreed, adding that “our federal partners do not have control in many places on the border.”

Recommended

Texas Mall Shooter Has Been Identified Matt Vespa

When asked if the southern border was secure, Guerra firmly said “no.” 

“There [are] a lot of places on the southwestern border that the — our federal partners do not have control,” Guerra said. 

Mayorkas also said that the Biden Administration has tried to end Title 42 several times, but now is the right time. 

Earlier this week, he also claimed that the southern border was closed. However, the lines at the border have conjured millions of illegal migrants trying to get into the U.S. 

El Paso, Texas, has seen the worst of it, with hundreds of migrants camping out daily along the border. Border patrol agents encounter migrants from China, India, Turkey, and Afghanistan. 

Tags: BORDER CRISIS ALEJANDRO MAYORKAS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Texas Mall Shooter Has Been Identified Matt Vespa
Biden Thinks He Is One of the Most Qualified Presidential Candidates In U.S. History Sarah Arnold
Biden and Harris Mocked for Ridiculous 'Clown Car' Selfie Sarah Arnold
Don’t Believe For A Second Democrats Care About Jordan Neely Derek Hunter
The RESTRICT Act Gives Up Nearly All Notions of Checks and Balances Senator Rand Paul
Mass Shooting at Texas Mall Leaves Eight Dead Matt Vespa
Trending on Townhall Video
Trending on Townhall Media
Most Popular
Texas Mall Shooter Has Been Identified Matt Vespa