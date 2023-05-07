Mayorkas: 'The Border Is Secure' Despite CBP Agents Facing Millions of Encounters Daily

More than 6.3 million migrants have entered the U.S. illegally since President Joe Biden has taken office, bringing fatal drugs and human trafficking rates in the country to an all-time high.

Every day there are about 8,000 illegal crossings with countless gotaways, and once Title 42 is lifted, that number is expected to skyrocket.

However, Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas wants Americans to believe the southern border is “secure” and “safe.”

During an interview with NBC News, Mayorkas insisted that he is not worried about Title 42 expiring and that the Department of Homeland Security has planned and executed its plans.

“The border is secure because we are maximizing our resources to deliver the most effective results to our border with the most extraordinary workforce in the world,” Mayorkas told host Julia Ainsley. “I’m not worried about Title 42 lifting. We recognize the challenge at the border.”

However, Ainsley pointed out that not everyone feels as confident about the border as Mayorkas. She noted that Hidalgo County Sheriff Eddie Guerra (D) disagreed, adding that “our federal partners do not have control in many places on the border.”

When asked if the southern border was secure, Guerra firmly said “no.”

“There [are] a lot of places on the southwestern border that the — our federal partners do not have control,” Guerra said.

Mayorkas also said that the Biden Administration has tried to end Title 42 several times, but now is the right time.

Earlier this week, he also claimed that the southern border was closed. However, the lines at the border have conjured millions of illegal migrants trying to get into the U.S.

El Paso, Texas, has seen the worst of it, with hundreds of migrants camping out daily along the border. Border patrol agents encounter migrants from China, India, Turkey, and Afghanistan.