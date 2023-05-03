Did Blinken Lie to Congress About His Talks With Hunter Biden?
Why the Liberal Media Will Ignore the Recent Mass Shooting in Texas
US Attorney Nearing Decision on Hunter Biden Tax Investigation, But There's a Catch
Weingarten’s Revisionism
How to Bribe the Supreme Court
These Federal Agencies Are Keeping Their Vaccine Mandates...for Now
Woke Alert: U.S. Navy Hires Active-Duty Drag Queen to Boost Recruitment Numbers
Do Democrats in Disarray Mean Biden is in Trouble in This Key State?
FBI In Possession of Document That Details 'Criminal Scheme' Involving the Biden's and...
FBI Reportedly Stalked Catholic Churches After Memo Warning Of ‘Extremist Behavior’
WH Pressed on Biden’s Refusal to Recognize Hunter’s Love Child
Biden Admin to Investigate School for Hosting Event Only Allowing Girls and ‘Gender...
Sen. Chris Murphy Gives Nauseating Defense of Disruptive Democratic State Lawmakers
Did the Senate Dems' Witness Really Retweet This?
Tipsheet

Anheuser-Busch Begs for Forgiveness From Retailers by Giving Out 'Free Beer'

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold  |  May 03, 2023 6:45 PM

Anheuser-Busch is begging for forgiveness from wholesale employees in yet another attempt to do damage control as consumers continue to boycott Bud Light after partnering with a transgender influencer. 

To combat a market value decrease of nearly $5 billion, Anheuser-Busch has resorted to giving out cases of free beer to every employee to "make amends" with wholesale distributors who suffered from the controversial partnership with transgender Dylan Mulvaney. 

The company also plans to boost marketing spending and ramp up ad production to earn back the massive sales lost. 

Figures from Bump Williams Consulting reveal that in-store sales fell 26 percent in the week ending April 22. The decline in the week prior was 21 percent, and the week before that, sales fell 11 percent. 

Bump Williams, an alcohol industry analyst, said Bud Light's "compass is completely broken" with "no game plan" in mind after consumers abandoned the beer over its woke deal with Mulvaney. 

The analyst expects Bud Light to be in "serious trouble" by the end of the year, taking the risk of hurting themselves further if the company does not properly address the issue. 

So far, Anheuser-Busch has not apologized to customers over the partnership, only standing firm in their denial that upper management had no clue the deal with a transgender influencer was being secured. 

The beer company also sent a letter to retailers addressing misconceptions about the partnership with Mulvaney. 

Recommended

Beware: Anheuser-Busch Owns All of These Brands Too Spencer Brown

"This can is not a formal campaign or advertisement," the letter reportedly states. "Our new Vice President of Bud Light and all of us at Anheuser-Busch are committed to reminding all of our consumers why they love Bud Light and why they've made it the #1 beer in America."

A customer captured footage from a Sam's Club in Port Huron, Michigan, revealing the effects of Bud Light's poorly executed advertisement choice. 

The video shows the beer aisle at the store with fully packed pallets of beers stocked from Anheuser-Busch. Meanwhile, beers from competitor brands, such as Coors Light, have almost sold out.


Tags: BUD LIGHT

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Beware: Anheuser-Busch Owns All of These Brands Too Spencer Brown
How to Bribe the Supreme Court Ann Coulter
Why the Liberal Media Will Ignore the Recent Mass Shooting in Texas Matt Vespa
'That's Amazing': Megyn Kelly Reacts to Latest Offer Tucker Carlson Just Got Leah Barkoukis
Woke Alert: U.S. Navy Hires Active-Duty Drag Queen to Boost Recruitment Numbers Sarah Arnold
Did the Senate Dems' Witness Really Retweet This? Mia Cathell
Trending on Townhall Video
Trending on Townhall Media
Most Popular
Beware: Anheuser-Busch Owns All of These Brands Too Spencer Brown