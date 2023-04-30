Will Deadbeat Dad Hunter Biden Be Held in Contempt by a Local Court?
Mike Lee Sounds the Alarm Over the Left's Latest Attacks on the Supreme...
Biden's Marxist Mortgage Rule Is Officially Here
Oh, So That's Who Decided Joe Biden Would Run for Re-Election
Biden's Backdoor Pardon for Hunter
Illegal Immigrant From Mexico Is Suspect in Mass Shooting of Honduran Family
The Military's Job Is Simple, but the Biden Administration Seems Awfully Confused About...
Regulators Seize First Republic in Second-Largest US Bank Failure, Sell to JPMorgan
At Least One Person Thinks Kamala Harris Is 'Ready to Be President'
Mayorkas Has a New Definition for 'Secure Border'
Second Amendment Win: Federal Judge Blocks Illinois Ban on Some Semi-Automatic Rifles, Mag...
Kennedy Surges Despite Bias and Censorship
'Transabled': People Are Reportedly Choosing to Identify As Handicapped
WATCH: Pennsylvania Democrats' Savage Responses to Joe Biden's 2024 Announcement
It’s Time to Move to a National Popular Vote in Order to Combat...
Tipsheet

Report Finds Airlines, Not Weather, to Blame for Cancelled Flights Stranding Thousands

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold  |  April 30, 2023 1:30 PM
AP Photo/Charlie Riedel

A new report revealed that airlines, not weather, was the leading cause of canceled flights, leaving thousands of people stranded at airports. 

Investigators with the Government Accountability Office (GAO) released findings from a new government report that found that the surge in flight cancellations post-pandemic was due to factors that airlines have control over, including cancellations for maintenance issues or lack of a crew.

The report, which was requested by Republican leaders of the House Transportation Committee, said that most of the increase in airline-caused cancellations has occurred at budget airlines. However, several of the largest airlines have also made more unnecessary errors. 

According to date, flight cancelation rates in the last six months of 2021 dominated 2018 and 2019 rates despite 14 percent fewer scheduled flights. The GAO initially claimed weather was the leading cause of cancelations two years before the Covid-19 pandemic. However, the percentage of airline-caused cancelations began increasing by early 2021. 

Major airlines have clashed with Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg over the increased cancellations. Carries have argued that the government is to blame for insufficient air traffic controllers, while Buttigieg points fingers at the airlines. 

Republicans have questioned whether the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) or Department of Transportation (DOT) under Buttigieg were helping to address these ongoing issues.

At the height of the pandemic, airline companies took $54 billion in taxpayer money to keep employees working through the unforeseen times. Still, they reduced workers anyway by paying them incentives to quit. Then, as travel picked up and the world returned to normal, the airlines struggled to replace thousands of workers who left. 

Recommended

The Michelle Obama Nightmare Scenario Kurt Schlichter

Southwest, Delta, American, United, Allegiant Air, Spirit, JetBlue, and Frontier Airlines were to blame for more than 60 percent of their total cancelations caused by issues those carriers could control. 

"Carriers have taken responsibility for challenges within their control and continue working diligently to improve operational reliability as demand for air travel rapidly returns," a spokeswoman for trade group Airlines for America, Hannah Walden, said. "This includes launching aggressive, successful hiring campaigns for positions across the industry and reducing schedules in response to the FAA's staffing shortages."

Tags: AIRLINES

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

The Michelle Obama Nightmare Scenario Kurt Schlichter
Oh, So That's Who Decided Joe Biden Would Run for Re-Election Spencer Brown
Biden's Backdoor Pardon for Hunter Larry O'Connor
Biden's Marxist Mortgage Rule Is Officially Here Katie Pavlich
Donald Trump’s Paper Tiger Campaign Is Worried As Hell Scott Morefield
WATCH: Pennsylvania Democrats' Savage Responses to Joe Biden's 2024 Announcement Guy Benson
Trending on Townhall Video
Trending on Townhall Media
Most Popular
The Michelle Obama Nightmare Scenario Kurt Schlichter